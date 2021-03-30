Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party to host online series to educate citizens on new BBMP Act

Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party plans to contest in the next BBMP elections

Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP), which is made up of citizens who want to address the civic issues in the city, has come up with a knowledge series aimed at educating people about the functions of the BBMP and how to make the civic body more accountable.

Bengaluru is no stranger to civic issues. From bad roads to problems with solid waste management and lakes on fire, the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has its hands full. And BNP, which plans to contest in the next BBMP elections, will be presenting a series of online talks titled, ‘BELIEF – BNP Enabling Learning In Each Function of BBMP’ from April 3.

“The series is focused on talking about the new BBMP Act, the governance of the city, the finances and how citizens can participate in the same. Alongside that, we will have a session to understand the power of belief- conviction to convince people in any cause you believe in,” said Sowmya Raghavan of BNP.

Sowmya, who is also heading the event added that the online series will have eminent speakers talking to the audience during the first half of the session, while the second half will be dedicated to interaction with the viewers. Some of the speakers will be K Jairaj, former BBMP Commissioner; Kathyayini Chamaraj, co-founder of Civic Bangalore, and V Ravichandar, Hon Director of Bangalore International Center.

Calling the programme an informal training session, she said that it will help more citizens to become aware of the ways they can participate in governance. “The citizens are slowly becoming empowered, many are actively participating in ward committee meetings, people have grown aware about ward committees. Through these sessions we want to encourage the same,” she added.

The party has also been posting trivia questions on their Twitter handle to attract more citizens to register for the event.

BELIEF-3 WEEKLY QUIZ BEGINS!

QUIZ QUESTION - DAY 1

Bengaluru was the first city in India to get electricity. In which year?

a) 1900

b) 1905

c) 1910

d) 1850

Post your answer as a reply, along with your email id.

To know more such fun facts, register @bit.ly/BnpBelief. pic.twitter.com/bmfzOpkRSs March 29, 2021

The party has been conducting the BELIEF series for the past year and has hosted two editions till now, which focused on the coronavirus and the city’s civic body governance in respect to the pandemic. Apart from civic governance, they have also hosted sessions on the environment, conservation, consumer rights and education among other topics.

