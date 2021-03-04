BBMP officers summoned by Karnataka HC to fix Bengaluru's bad roads

The HC asked BBMP to give a time frame within which removal of potholes would be completed.

news Law

The Karnataka High Court has asked Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to study the report prepared by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) before sketching a plan to repair potholes, bad roads and footpaths in the city. On February 10, the court had asked BBMP to submit an action plan for the removal of potholes on a priority basis in the city of Bengaluru. They also asked the civic body to give a time frame within which the undertaken work would be completed.

Division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajeet Shetty, as reported by LiveLaw, said, “Before municipal corporation comes out with an action plan which will be filed in four weeks, a senior official should look at the report submitted by KSLSA.”

They also summoned the Chief Engineers for Road and Infrastructure on Tuesday, March 9, and elucidated on how they propose to fill potholes. The court further ordered KSLSA and BBMP to make the report accessible to the general public.

The Court in December had ordered the KSLSA to create a portal wherein the citizens could flag their grievances regarding the bad conditions of the roads. According to the report submitted by them [KSLSA] to the High Court, it revealed that 5,435 issues related to potholes, pedestrian footpaths and bad roads were raised. Many citizens have reportedly shared photos and videos of the dilapidated footpaths, potholes on the WhatsApp chat bot that the KSLSA was created to collate the data.

Among the 5,435 issues flagged, 437 relate to potholes and road issues and 4,998 are related to footpath issues. The court had sought a report after ascertaining the quality and condition of the roads and footpaths in BBMP limits, in connection with public interest litigation filed by Vijayan Menon and others from Koramangala.

The report mentions that major concerns are blocking of footpaths due to vehicle parking, dumping of garbage and encroachment from street vendors. In some areas the footpaths were damaged, said the report.