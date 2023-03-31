Bengaluru metro timings extended on IPL match days: Details

The BMRCL has said that train timings will be extended on all the days that IPL matches will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting from April 2.

The Bengaluru metro is extending its timings in light of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches that will take place in the city. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has said that train timings will be extended on all the days that matches will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium â€” April 2, 10, 17, and 26, and May 21. The last metro trains on these days will leave at 1 am, and the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station will leave at 1.30 am. It is to be noted that the newly-inaugurated KR Pura-Whitefield line will not have extended timings.

In anticipation of heavy crowds, BMRCL said that return-journey tickets will be issued at all metro stations on match days from 3 pm onwards. Spectators can purchase them for Rs 50, which allows them to leave from Cubbon Park or MG Road stations via the green or purple lines. The paper return-journey tickets are valid from 8 pm on the above dates and are valid till the extended timings. However, they are not applicable to the KR Pura-Whitefield line.

The KR Pura-Whitefield (Kadugodi) line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27. The new line has 12 stations, including Krishnarajapura, Singayyanapalya, Garudacharpalya, Hoodi, Seetharam Palya, Kundalahalli, Nallur Halli, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Pattandur Agrahara, Kadugodi Tree Park, Hopefarm Channasandra, and Whitefield (Kadugodi). However, the new line has miffed commuters as the metro connection between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura is still incomplete. BMRCL said feeder buses would fill the gap and take commuters from Baiyappanahalli to KR Pura.

