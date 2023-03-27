Bengaluru’s KR Puram-Whitefield metro line: All you need to know

The Krishnarajapura-Whitefield metro line is the latest addition to Bengaluru's public transportation infrastructure. This 13.71 km-stretch is part of the extended Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (15.50 km) built under phase-II of Namma Metro.

The line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25, and commercial operations commenced on Sunday, March 26. The new line has 12 stations, including Krishnarajapura, Singayyanapalya, Garudacharpalya, Hoodi, Seetharam Palya, Kundalahalli, Nallur Halli, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Pattandur Agrahara, Kadugodi Tree Park, Hopefarm Channasandra, and Whitefield (Kadugodi). With the addition of these stations, the commute between Krishnarajapura and Whitefield is expected to become more convenient and faster, reducing travel time by 40%.

However, the new line has miffed commuters as the metro connection between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura is still incomplete. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation said that there would be feeder buses to fill the gap and take commuters from Baiyappanahalli to KR Pura. But these buses are irregular, commuters said, and information on their timings is not easily available.