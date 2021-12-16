Bengaluru metro stations get 'top-up terminals' to ease online recharge of cards

Earlier, the recharge amount would be reflected in the card only after an hour or so if done online, but will now reflect instantly through the terminals.

After receiving complaints from commuters about the delay in the process of recharging travel cards online, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that the process has been streamlined. Earlier, the recharge amount would be reflected in the card only after an hour or so, if done online through the Namma Metro mobile application, the BMRC website, Phone-Pe and Paytm. Now, all metro stations in the city will have ‘card top-up terminals’, through which the online payment would reflect on the card instantly.

The BMRCL said in a statement that commuters who recharged their travel cards online can simply present the cards at the card top-up terminal, wherein they can select the ‘Claim online top-up’ option, and the amount would be instantly reflected. However, passengers must present their cards at the terminals within 60 days of recharging them online, in order to avail the feature. The service will be available to use in English as well as in Kannada. The terminal can also be used to view the balance on the travel cards.

Earlier, in November, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation announced that the timings of feeder buses to select metro stations would be extended. The announcement came just a day after the BMRCL announced on November 17 that the metro services will be extended as well, and would be available from 6 am to 11.30 pm from Monday to Saturday and 7 am to 11.30 pm on Sundays.

In a press release, BMTC said, “As BMRCL is extending its metro train operation timings from November 18, for the convenience of metro commuters, BMTC is also providing late night Metro Feeder Services for major metro stations from November 18.” The statement further said that the feeder services will further be rationalised based on passengers and demand. Read more about the bus timings here: Bengaluru metro feeder buses timings extended: Details