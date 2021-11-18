Bengaluru metro feeder buses timings extended: Details

This came after BMRCL extended the timings of its metro services till 11.30 pm.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bengaluru’s bus transport corporation, announced, on Wednesday, November 17, that the timings for its fleet of feeder buses to selected metro stations will be extended from Thursday, November 18. The announcement came just a day after Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that the metro services will be available from 6 am to 11.30 pm from Monday to Saturday and 7 am to 11.30 pm on Sundays.

In a press release, BMTC said, “As BMRCL is extending its metro train operation timings from November 18, for the convenience of metro commuters, BMTC is also providing late night Metro Feeder Services for major metro stations from November 18.”

The statement further said that the feeder services will further be rationalised based on passengers and demand. The routes where the timings will be extended are as follows:

> Three buses will depart from Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station to Central Silk Board at 10.30 pm, 11.30 pm and 12.15 am. These buses will travel via Doopanahalli, Inner Ring Road, Koramangala and Madiwala.

> Two buses will depart from Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station to Whitefield Traffic and Transit Management Centre at 10.35 pm and 12.10 am. These buses travel via Baiyappanahalli Metro station, KR Puram Railway Station and Hoodi.

> One bus will depart from Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Station to KR Puram at 12.05 am. This bus will travel via Baiyappanahalli Metro station and Tin Factory.

> One bus will depart from Vijayanagar Metro station to Ambedkar College at 11.50 pm. This bus will travel via Chandra Layout and Nagarbhavi Circle.

> Three buses will depart from Rajarajeshwarinagar Metro station to BEML fifth stage at 10.20 pm, 11.10 pm and 12.05 am. These buses travel via Baiyappanahalli Metro Station, KR Puram Railway Station and Hoodi.

> Two buses will depart from Jnanabharathi Metro station to Ullal Satellite Town at 11.50 pm and 12.05 am. These buses travel via Bangalore University Admin Block, Bangalore University Quarters, Vidyaniketan Public School and Ullal.

> Two buses will depart from Jalahalli Metro station to Vidyaranyapura at 11.05 pm and 12.15 am. These buses travel via Gangamma circle, Jalahalli east and MS Palya.

> Two buses will depart from Jalahalli Metro station to Peenya second stage at 11 pm and 12.10 am. These buses travel via TVS Cross and NTTF.

> Two buses will depart from Nagasandra Metro station to Chikkabanavara at 11.10 pm and 12.05 am. These buses travel via Dasarahalli, Bagalagunte and Janapriya.

> Three buses will depart from Jayanagara Metro station to Jambu Savari Dinne at 10 pm, 11.10 pm and 12.15 am. These buses travel via Jayanagara fifth block, Puttenahalli and Kothanur Dinne.

> Two buses will depart from Silk Institute Metro station to Kaggalipura at 11.10 pm and 12.10 am. These buses travel via Agara gate and Udayapalya.