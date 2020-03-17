Bengaluru metro services at MG Road to be partially shut down on Tuesday night

While there will be maintenance work on the Purple Line, normal service hours will continue on the Green Line of the metro.

news Transport

Metro rail services in Bengaluru will partially shut down on Tuesday night on the Purple Line for civil maintenance work. This outage will only impact trains moving from MG Road and Baiyappanahalli metro stations. The services will be restored as per normal from Wednesday morning onwards, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

The last train on Tuesday will be at 10 pm from Baiyappanahalli towards the Mysore Road side. The last train from Mysore Road to Baiyappanahalli will leave at 9.30 pm. Schedules on the rest of the stretch of the Purple Line between Mysore Road and MG Road will remain as per normal, with the last trains leaving at around 11.30 pm.

READ: Tennis court, movie theatre: Places visited in Bengaluru by 8th COVID-19 patient

Normal service hours will continue on the Green Line of the metro.

The BMRCL stated, “BMRCL is taking up Civil Maintenance works on 17th March, 2020 between Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Stations of the Purple Line. Metro Train services between M G Road and Baiyappanahalli Metro Stations will remain suspended from 10:15 PM onwards on 17.03.2020.”

“Accordingly, the last through train will be leaving Baiyappanahalli at 10.00 PM and the last through train from Mysore Road will be at 9:30 PM. However, Metro Trains will run between MG Road and Mysore Road Metro Stations. The last train will leave from MG Road from 23:45 Hrs towards Mysore Road and the last Train from Mysore Road to MG Road will be at 23:40 Hrs on 17.03.2020,” the note added.

This maintenance work induced outage comes after a similar disruption of the service was announced last month.

On February 16, train services between Yelachenahalli and RV Road metro stations were suspended for the whole day due to work taken up on drawing power cables for the Green Line extension.