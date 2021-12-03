Bengaluru metro services to be interrupted on Dec 4: Details

These stations on the Purple Line, including Indiranagar, will remain closed due to the repair work over 12 hours.

news Transport

The Purple Line of Bengaluruâ€™s Namma Metro will face interruptions in services on December 4, due to civil maintenance works from 5 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Sunday. The works are being taken up between the Trinity and Halasuru metro stations and as a result, the entire stretch from Baiyappanahalli to Trinity metro stations will remain shut for the said period. The stretch includes the Baiyappanahalli, Swami Vivekananda Road, Indiranagar, Halasuru and Trinity metro stations.

With these metro stations being shut down, the services on the Purple Line will only be available from MG Road to Kengeri Metro stations. From Sunday 7 am, the services will be available on all the stations as usual. The metro service will be unaffected on the green line that runs from Nagasandra to Silk Institute metro stations.

Earlier in November, the BMRCL had extended the service timings of trains from 6 am to 11 pm. Earlier, the time was restricted to 10 pm as the night curfew imposed by the Karnataka government was still in place. In April, when the second wave of COVID-19 infections struck Karnataka, the state went into lockdown and all metro services were suspended.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in September, set a deadline for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to complete the second phase of Metro work in the city by 2024.

After participating in a function organised to mark the breakthrough of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) Urja at Shivajinagar Metro Station, Bommai had said that 56 km of the Namma Metro network will be available to the people after the completion of the two phases. The TBM (Urja) was rolled out by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on July 30, 2020 at the Cantonment station.

