Bengaluru Metro issues COVID-19 advisory: Passenger limit at 150, keep 1 metre distance

The advisory issued in light of the COVID-19 pandemic also states that one should avoid the metro unless absolutely necessary.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has put out a notice seeking the help and cooperation of the general public to contain the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. They have announced that they will be respecting the Central government mandated ‘Janata curfew’, and not have any metro rail services on Sunday, March 22.

The Metro has also made a list of measures to contain the spread of the virus:

> Use metro for essential and unavoidable travel only —The number of travelling public in each metro station and train will be restricted. The train service is to be made available on priority for the personnel who are required to maintain essential services.

> Maintain social distancing — Please maintain at least 1-meter distance from each other while approaching queues for security scanning, purchase of tickets, entry through the automated gates, and at platforms while waiting for the metro, and inside the train.

> In the trains, capacity is limited to 150 people as alternate seats have to be left vacant and no standing passengers are allowed.

> People restricted from using metro— Persons of age 60 years and above and children below 10 years are restricted from travel in Namma Metro since they are prone to higher risk.

> Thermal scanning — Random thermal scanning of passengers will be carried out at metro stations. In case anyone has fever or is observed to have any symptom of COVID-19, they will be referred for medical testing and quarantining to the state authorities.

> Symptoms — Any passenger who has symptoms similar to those infected by COVID-19 are strictly advised to avoid travel by the metro or any other mode of public transport.

> Skipping of stations — Trains may not stop at stations which are crowded i.e. less than the expected distance of one metre between the passengers.

> Cooperate and be patient — Let us all resolve to deal with this global crisis with patience and cooperate with the authorities to mitigate its spread.

> Public have to maintain personal hygiene and wash their hands frequently with soap solution.

