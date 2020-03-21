Janata Curfew in Bengaluru: No metro, no cabs, few buses on Sunday

However, a KSRTC spokesperson confirmed that buses will operate from 9 pm onwards on Sunday so those who have made reservations can still travel.

Public transportation will not operate across Bengaluru on Sunday keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'janata curfew' between 7 am and 9 pm on March 22.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation announced that they will not be operating on Sunday. The BMRTC has also put out a series of safety measures to be followed by commuters in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Similarly, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced that they will be operating at 'minimum-level, based on need' on Sunday.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which operates local buses in the city, has also put out a note ahead of the janata curfew. “BMTC being public transport service provider, an essential service, would be operating its buses on Sunday. However, the operation of bus routes/trips will be reduced based on the public movement.” The note added that “clarification from the government is yet to be received regarding this, and we will update when it is received.”

Taxis will also be non-operational. Tanveer Pasha, President, Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association said, “We completely support the janata curfew. Our services like Ola, Uber autos and taxis will not be available on Sunday, March 22.”

A release from the Ministry of Railways said that all passenger trains will be suspended from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide one-day curfew from 7 am to 9 pm in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Barring essential services, he requested all citizens to stay home during the 14-hour period, calling it a test of India's preparedness to tackle the pandemic.