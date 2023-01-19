Bengaluru man arrested for murdering college student over rejected proposal

The accused, who is married and has a child, proposed to Rashi but was rejected.

Bengaluru police arrested a 32-year-old man, Madhuchandra, for stabbing and murdering a 19-year-old college student. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, January 17 when Rashi, a resident of Shanabhoganahalli and a student at a private college in Yelahanka, was herding cattle back to her home.

According to police reports, Rashi had met Madhuchandra at a guava farm where she worked with her mother. The accused, who is married and has a child, proposed to Rashi but was rejected. Enraged by her refusal, Madhuchandra followed Rashi and stabbed her. Rashi managed to walk a few yards before collapsing in front of her grandmother. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The police have arrested Madhuchandra, and an investigation is currently underway.

In another incident, police registered a case of murder against Pavan Kalyan, a man accused of stabbing and killing 19-year-old Layasmitha, a student at the Presidency College in Yelahanka, on January 2. The incident occurred inside the college premises, where Pavan repeatedly stabbed Layasmitha in her chest. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way.

