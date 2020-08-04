Bengaluru has over 36k active COVID-19 cases, with 1497 new cases on Aug 3

Karnataka has reported more than 1.39 lakh COVID-19 cases so far.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka reported 4,752 new cases on Monday as per the evening bulletin issued by the government. The Health Department has said that there have been a total of 1,39,571 reported cases in the state, while 74,469 of them are active cases of coronavirus.

Bengaluru reported the bulk of the newly reported cases in the state. 1,497 new cases were reported in Bengaluru on Monday, taking the total positive cases reported in the city so far to 60,998. The city has 36,290 active cases.

Other districts have also reported an uptick in the reported number of cases of COVID-19. Mysuru reported 372 new cases, Ballari reported 305 cases, Bagalkote 209 cases. Districts which reported less than 200 cases are as follows. Dharwada (191), Kalaburagi (170), Koppalla (157), Shivamogga (155), Dakshina Kannada (153), Mandya (152), Hassan (131), Udupi (126), Tumakuru (122), Raichuru (115), Gadag (100), Haveri (99) and Vijayapura (92).

There were nearly 100 deaths reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total reported deaths in the state to 2,594 deaths. Bengaluru reported the most deaths with 27 new deaths. Mysuru reported 13 new deaths, Belagavi reported 10 deaths, eight people died in Dharwada, and Dakshina Kannada reported 7 deaths. Hassan and Kalaburagi reported 5 dead from COVID-19 each.

The state reported that across Karnataka, there are 629 people who are currently battling the virus in intensive care units (ICUs). Again, most of such patients are in Bengaluru, with 330 people in ICUs.

The state reported that 27,989 tests were conducted in the state on this date. This consists of 18,074 Rapid antigen tests and 9,915 RT PCR tests.

Karnataka reported that there were 4,776 discharges in the state, taking the total recoveries in the state to 62,500. Bengaluru reported most of the discharges with 2,693 discharges being reported on this date.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka recently announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, announcing that he is taking treatment from a private hospital in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister put out a video to assure citizens that he was recovering. On Tuesday, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also said that he had tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

Also read: Watch: BS Yediyurappa in video message from hospital says he'll recover soon from coronavirus