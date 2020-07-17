Bengaluru has 5,598 containment zones, majority of them are in south zone

Shanthala Nagar reported 139 new COVID-19 cases as on July 16, followed by Hemmigepura (33), Basavanagudi (32), Agrahara Dasarahalli (26) and Rajaji Nagar (25).

Coronavirus COVID-19

Between July 15 and 16, Bengaluru saw a rise of 369 COVID-19 cases. While Karnataka recorded 4,196 fresh cases, about 56% of them were reported in Bengaluru, as 2,344 patients tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The number of active containment zones in the city alarmingly rose from 3,452 to 5,598, per the data released by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on July 15. According to the bulletin on Thursday evening, the number has not changed, and the total containment zones that Bengaluru has recorded so far stands at 7,053.

Here is the zone-wise distribution of containment zones:

South

Active: 2,045

Returned to normal: 453

East

Active: 955

Returned to normal: 472

West

Active: 762

Returned to normal: 163

Bommanahalli

Active: 698

Returned to normal: 109

RR Nagara

Active: 413

Returned to normal: 61

Mahadevapura

Active: 378

Returned to normal: 111

Yelahanka

Active: 245

Returned to normal: 61

Dasarahalli

Active: 102

Returned to normal: 25

As on July 15, 6,371 streets and 621 apartment complexes have been identified as containment zones. Streets with the residence of COVID-19 patients will be earmarked as a containment zone. In apartment complexes, apart from the entire floor that has the flat of the COVID-19 patient, floors immediately below and above, too, are demarcated as containment zones.

Ward-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases

According to BBMP, in the last 24 hours, South zone accounted for 24% of the cases under its limit, followed by East zone (26%), West zone (22%), Bommanahalli zone (8%), Rajarajeswari or RR Nagara zone (7%), Mahadevapura zone (6%), Yelahanka (5%) and Dasarahalli zone (2%).

A total of 196 wards (out of 198) under BBMP have more than 50 cases, except West, 35, Aramane Nagar (ward 35, West zone) and Rajagopal Nagar (ward 70, Dasarahalli zone).

Some of the new wards that have reported over 50 cases are:

Yelahanka: Chowdeswari ward, Atturu, Yelahanka Sattelite town, Kodeigehali, Dodda Bommasandra, Kuvempu Nagar

Dasarahalli: Shetthali, Mallasandra, Bagalakunte, T Dasarahalli, Chokkasandra

RR Nagara: Jalahalli, JP Park, Yeshwanthpura

East: Hebbala, Vishwanath Nagenhalli, Nagavara, Kammanahalli, Kushal Nagar, Gangenahalli, Jeevanbhima Nagar, Jogupalya

Mahadevapura: Ramamurthy Nagar, Garudachar palya, Kadugodi

West: Mattikere, Okalipuram, Dayananda Nagar, Prakash Nagar

South: Hosakerehalli, Banashankari Temple ward

Bommanahalli: Jaraganahalli

In the last 24 hours, as on July 16, Shanthala Nagar has reported 139 new cases, followed by Hemmigepura (33), Basavanagudi (32), Agrahara Dasarahalli (26) and Rajaji Nagar (25). Other areas like Koramangala had 24 new cases, BTM Layout had 23 cases, Jayanagar had 24 cases, Madivala had 22 new cases and Chamrajapet had 23 cases, among others.

