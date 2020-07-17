Between July 15 and 16, Bengaluru saw a rise of 369 COVID-19 cases. While Karnataka recorded 4,196 fresh cases, about 56% of them were reported in Bengaluru, as 2,344 patients tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
The number of active containment zones in the city alarmingly rose from 3,452 to 5,598, per the data released by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on July 15. According to the bulletin on Thursday evening, the number has not changed, and the total containment zones that Bengaluru has recorded so far stands at 7,053.
Here is the zone-wise distribution of containment zones:
South
Active: 2,045
Returned to normal: 453
East
Active: 955
Returned to normal: 472
West
Active: 762
Returned to normal: 163
Bommanahalli
Active: 698
Returned to normal: 109
RR Nagara
Active: 413
Returned to normal: 61
Mahadevapura
Active: 378
Returned to normal: 111
Yelahanka
Active: 245
Returned to normal: 61
Dasarahalli
Active: 102
Returned to normal: 25
As on July 15, 6,371 streets and 621 apartment complexes have been identified as containment zones. Streets with the residence of COVID-19 patients will be earmarked as a containment zone. In apartment complexes, apart from the entire floor that has the flat of the COVID-19 patient, floors immediately below and above, too, are demarcated as containment zones.
Ward-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases
According to BBMP, in the last 24 hours, South zone accounted for 24% of the cases under its limit, followed by East zone (26%), West zone (22%), Bommanahalli zone (8%), Rajarajeswari or RR Nagara zone (7%), Mahadevapura zone (6%), Yelahanka (5%) and Dasarahalli zone (2%).
A total of 196 wards (out of 198) under BBMP have more than 50 cases, except West, 35, Aramane Nagar (ward 35, West zone) and Rajagopal Nagar (ward 70, Dasarahalli zone).
Some of the new wards that have reported over 50 cases are:
Yelahanka: Chowdeswari ward, Atturu, Yelahanka Sattelite town, Kodeigehali, Dodda Bommasandra, Kuvempu Nagar
Dasarahalli: Shetthali, Mallasandra, Bagalakunte, T Dasarahalli, Chokkasandra
RR Nagara: Jalahalli, JP Park, Yeshwanthpura
East: Hebbala, Vishwanath Nagenhalli, Nagavara, Kammanahalli, Kushal Nagar, Gangenahalli, Jeevanbhima Nagar, Jogupalya
Mahadevapura: Ramamurthy Nagar, Garudachar palya, Kadugodi
West: Mattikere, Okalipuram, Dayananda Nagar, Prakash Nagar
South: Hosakerehalli, Banashankari Temple ward
Bommanahalli: Jaraganahalli
In the last 24 hours, as on July 16, Shanthala Nagar has reported 139 new cases, followed by Hemmigepura (33), Basavanagudi (32), Agrahara Dasarahalli (26) and Rajaji Nagar (25). Other areas like Koramangala had 24 new cases, BTM Layout had 23 cases, Jayanagar had 24 cases, Madivala had 22 new cases and Chamrajapet had 23 cases, among others.
