Karnataka Min Sriramulu clarifies â€˜only god can save usâ€™ comment, says govt doing best

Sriramulu's statements were criticised particularly by the Opposition in the state.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu sought to clarify his statement about needing divine intervention to overcome the coronavirus pandemic in the state. This after facing criticism for his remarks.

In a series of tweets, Sriramulu said that he was responding to claims that the state government's negligence was a factor in the rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

"I stated that these accusations are 'far from the truth'. People need to be aware and cautious to avoid the spread of the virus. This plays a vital role in controlling the pandemic. If we fail at this crucial step the situation can get complicated. And if things go worse, then only god can save us," Sriramulu said.

Respected KPCC President @DKShivakumar, This is a clarification regarding my words that have been misinterpreted and misunderstood.



While responding to claims of the opposition that the government's negligence, irresponsibility and the lack of coordination among ministers 1/4 â€” B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) July 16, 2020

Health Minister Sriramulu also said that the government was doing its best in a difficult situation, "Our govt led by our CM Yediyurappa is working round the clock. This is a difficult situation for the whole world and we all are doing our best for the people of our state to win the battle against this pandemic," he added.

His clarification after his remarks in Chitradurga on Wednesday. Sriramulu had said said, "Only god has to save us from the virus. However, people should be made aware of the infection so that they wear masks and maintain physical distancing." He also further questioned, "Who can control coronavirus? In the present situation, only god has to save us. The people should become aware of its (the virus's) consequences. If we have made mistakes, we are ready to face punishment for them."

Sriramulu's statements were criticised particularly by the Opposition in the state. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar had questioned the state government about its ability to handle the pandemic.

"Karnataka's Health Minister saying â€˜Only god can save Karnatakaâ€™ reflects poorly on

BS Yediyurappa government's ability to handle the COVID-19 crisis. Why do we need such a government if they cannot tackle the pandemic? This government's incompetency has left citizens to god's mercy," Shivakumar had said.

Karnataka's Health Minister saying "Only God can save Karnataka" reflects poorly on @BSYBJP govt's ability to handle the CoVID crisis. Why do we need such a govt if they cannot tackle the pandemic?



This govt's incompetency has left citizens to god's mercyhttps://t.co/Do1No6qOQo â€” DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 16, 2020

Karnataka reported a record 3,176 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1,975 cases in Bengaluru. The state now has 27,853 active cases while 18,466 have been discharged. 928 people have died after being infected with the virus.