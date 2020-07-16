No movement to and from Bengaluru city unless an emergency till July 22

The lockdown order issued on July 13 had clearly stipulated restriction in inter-district travel unless in cases of emergency.

news Coronavirus

With the ongoing seven-day lockdown in Bengaluru city, several concerns have been raised by residents over movement of people between districts. As per Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar’s order dated July 13, inter-district movement to and from Bengaluru Urban is prohibited till 5 am on July 22.

The Bengaluru Police have installed checkpoints near toll gates at Anekal, Devanahalli and KR Puram to stop the movement of passengers via road.

Movement of people via Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Buses are prohibited during the lockdown period unless in cases of emergency. Only those passengers, who had booked flight tickets before the lockdown was announced, will be able to travel to the airport by furnishing their plane ticket as the movement passes. Students attending exams can use hall ticket as movement pass.

However, the police are handing out passes only to those in emergencies and absolutely need to travel to and from Bengaluru Urban district. The passes will be available at jurisdictional police stations, where one has to furnish information regarding the requirement for a movement pass.

“Passes will be issued only in cases of emergency. If a family member is ill or if there is a medical emergency, or if there is a death of a family member, passes will be issued. The lockdown is only for a week. People can stay at home and not travel in this period. Unless it is absolutely urgent, what is the need to even apply for a pass? Essential services and goods carriers are allowed to cross toll gates. We have been sending people back,” said DCP Admin Hemant Nimbalkar.

The lockdown was imposed in Bengaluru city at 8 pm on July 14 and will end at 5 am on July 22 due to the rising number of cases in the city over the last week.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, however, said that the lockdown is not likely to be extended after July 22.