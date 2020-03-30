Corona virus live

Soumya Chatterjee

Since Sunday morning, Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started operating 31 fever clinics within Bengaluru city limits in a bid to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Senior health department officials in Karnataka said that anybody who has fever can come to these centres and get tested.

According to senior staff of the department, these fever clinics spread across all the 28 Assembly constituencies (full list with details including contact number of administrative officers below) will act as the first line of defence for containment of the disease. 

Patients or their family members can know more about their nearest fever clinic by dialling 104 or 080-46848600 or 66692000 or call 9745694756.

Dr Vijayendra, the Chief Health Officer of BBMP, said that if in the primary assessment doctors feel that a patient might have COVID-19, they will be sent to government run quarantine centres for further observation. If a patient is found to have the common flu, she will be sent back home. 

Once kept in quarantine, the patient will be tested for the virus and will be sent to a designated hospital or back home depending on the result of the test.

At any given time while the clinic is open, there will be one doctor, nursing staff and one cleaning and security staff present in each clinic.

Dr Suresh, City Programme Management Officer, said, “For the whole of Bengaluru, a total of 137 patients came into the fever clinics on Sunday, We are expecting it to grow today. Every day till the crisis is over, all these clinics will be running from 9 am to 4.30 pm. At present we are recording temperature, checking respiratory rates, and assessing other symptoms. The doctor will assess if the patient can go home or needs further testing.”

He added, “Even if they are asymptomatic, we are advising them to remain quarantined in their homes, and anyway there is a lockdown.”

As of Monday morning, out of the 83 cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru has seen 41 cases. Out of the 41, five of them have returned home after recovery and one person has succumbed to their comorbidities.

Similar flu corners will also be set up in district and other hospitals in the state in the coming time.

Fever CinicFull addressADMIN OFFICERCONTACT
BANASHANKARI27TH CROSS,17TH MAIN NEAR BNM COLLEGE,
BSK 2ND STAGE		DR MUKHTA BAI9480684154
KG HALLINO 4 IPP BUILDING, AMC ROAD, KG HALLIDR DIVYAVATHI9741010458
MR PALYABEHIND GANESH TEMPLE MR PALYA, JC NAGARDR SRIDEVI9480683577
SULTAN PALYANEAR PUSHPANJALI THEATER, OPP LALBAHADUR SHASTRI
COLLEGE, RT NAGAR		DR SUJATHA9480684144
ULSOORULSOOR REFERRAL HOSPITAL NEAR ULSOOR POLICE
STATION		DR LATHA9901507325
YESHWANTHAPURA
TRANSIT CLINIC		YESHWANTHAPURA BMTC BUS STATIONDR MADHURA813289656
MAJESTIC TRANSIT
CLINIC		MAJESTIC BMTC BUS STATIONDR VISHWAS9663946534
TASKER TOWNBROADWAY DISPENSARY, SHIVAJUNAGARDR TEENA7899971965
KODIHALLI1ST CROSS BEHIND WARD OFFICE, OLD AIRPORT ROADDR SUNIL9731830194
HEROHALLIHEROHALLI UPHCDR RAMESH N9901231643
LAGGERELAGGERE UPHCDR ASMA9448694945
Fever CinicFull addressADMIN OFFICERCONTACT
GH YELAHANKAGH YEHALANKADR ASMA944869956
KODIGEHALLIKODIGEHALLI UPHCDR PREMANAND BR9448792436
MALLASANDRAMALLASANDRA UPHCDR DAYANAND9449683898
MARATAHALLIMARATHALLI UPHCDR SAVITHA8660569642
BEGURBEGUR UPHCDR SUNITHA REDDY984413088
KONAKUNTEKONANAKUNTE PHC,
NEAR PLOCE STATION		DR RAVISHANKAR9448343155
GH KR PURAMGH KR PURAM PHCDR CHANDRASEKHAR9448332195
ANEKALANEKAL GH UPHCDR NALINI9606507262
GORI PALYA RH UCHC2ND CROSS SANGAM CIRCLE
ORI PALYA RHUPHC		DR SHOBHA9480683908
KODANDRAPURASIRUR PARK RD SESHADRIPURAM
NEXT TO ESI HOSPITAL NEAR NATARAJ
THEATER		DR SHAHEEN JAVEED9886210326
MAHALAKSHMI LAYOUT  8029558483
Fever CinicFull addressADMIN OFFICERCONTACT
MAHALAKSHMI LAYOUTAGB LAYOUT 2ND MAIN RD
BALAGA CHAIRMAN CHINNAPA
MEMORIAL HOSPITAL		DR MALATHI9480685533
NAGAPPA BLOCK DISPENSARYNEAR GKW LAYOUT BUS STOP
NEAR MASJID-E-MOHAMMEDIYA		DR PRADEEP9980767810
NETHAJI CIRCLE MATHIKERE
UPHC
 		BBMP BUILDING NETHAJI CIRCLEDR SAVITHA9886620365
SRI RAMPURA REFERRAL HOSPITALNEAR SRIRAMPURA POST OFFICE
SEVA KENDRA BUILDING		DR FATHIMA9480683788
JP NAGAR UPHC12TH CROSS 35TH MAIN, JP NAGARDR GEETHA90081933333
H SIDDAIAH ROAD RH UCHHC2ND CROSS D MAWALLI BIHAND, JC ROADDR YOGANAND9880435573
VIDYA PEETHA UPHC12TH CORSS BACKSIDE OF HANUMANTHA NAGAR
PS		DR GOUTHAM V99644999007
ADUGODI DISP UPHC#50 BHUBENESHWRI ROAD BAZAR STREET ADUGODI SIGNAL
HOSUR ROAD		DR RAJESHWARI99-02156278
WEST OF CHORD ROAD UPHC9TH MAIN VIJAYANGAR DISPENSARYDR NIRMALA9986030169
    
    