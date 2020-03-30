Bengaluru has 31 fever clinics now: What this means for you

Patients or their family members can know more about their nearest fever clinic by dialing 104 or 080-46848600 or 66692000, or call 9745694756.

Since Sunday morning, Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started operating 31 fever clinics within Bengaluru city limits in a bid to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Senior health department officials in Karnataka said that anybody who has fever can come to these centres and get tested.

According to senior staff of the department, these fever clinics spread across all the 28 Assembly constituencies (full list with details including contact number of administrative officers below) will act as the first line of defence for containment of the disease.

Dr Vijayendra, the Chief Health Officer of BBMP, said that if in the primary assessment doctors feel that a patient might have COVID-19, they will be sent to government run quarantine centres for further observation. If a patient is found to have the common flu, she will be sent back home.

Once kept in quarantine, the patient will be tested for the virus and will be sent to a designated hospital or back home depending on the result of the test.

At any given time while the clinic is open, there will be one doctor, nursing staff and one cleaning and security staff present in each clinic.

Dr Suresh, City Programme Management Officer, said, “For the whole of Bengaluru, a total of 137 patients came into the fever clinics on Sunday, We are expecting it to grow today. Every day till the crisis is over, all these clinics will be running from 9 am to 4.30 pm. At present we are recording temperature, checking respiratory rates, and assessing other symptoms. The doctor will assess if the patient can go home or needs further testing.”

He added, “Even if they are asymptomatic, we are advising them to remain quarantined in their homes, and anyway there is a lockdown.”

As of Monday morning, out of the 83 cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru has seen 41 cases. Out of the 41, five of them have returned home after recovery and one person has succumbed to their comorbidities.

Similar flu corners will also be set up in district and other hospitals in the state in the coming time.