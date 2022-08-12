Bengaluru flower show: Metro fare from Lalbagh to cost flat Rs 30 over I-Day weekend

The special paper tickets will be valid only for the day of purchase, for a single trip from Lalbagh to any other station, the Bengaluru Metro announced.

Ahead of the popular flower show at Lalbagh, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced special paper tickets for the journey from the Lalbagh metro station. The paper tickets will be issued over the long weekend from August 13 to August 15. The flower show culminates on August 15. For these three days, the metro fare from Lalbagh to any other metro station will cost a flat Rs 30, from 10 am to 8 pm. The paper tickets will be valid only for the day of purchase, for a single trip from Lalbagh to any other station.

The paper tickets will be available for purchase from August 13 to 15, from 8 am to 6 pm at all other metro stations, and from 8 am till 8 pm at the Lalbagh station. Travellers will be asked to produce the paper ticket for entry into the metro at the Lalbagh metro station and will have to submit the same ticket at the destination station. However, the onward journey towards Lalbagh station from any other station will have to be made through the usual means of tokens or smart cards, at normal fares, a release from BMRCL said. The paper tickets have been introduced for the convenience of passengers, it said.

More than 3.5 lakh flower pots with over 65 varieties of flowers are on show at Lalbagh, with over 20 different kinds of temperate flowers from Ooty, as well as 27 different varieties of flowers from 10 nations including tulips, hydrangea and hypericum berries. Tickets for the flower show cost Rs 70 for adults on weekdays, and Rs 75 on weekends. For children under the age of 12, the entry fee is Rs 20. Entry is free of cost for children visiting in school uniforms. Although parking arrangements have been made at the Shantinagar Bus Terminal and JC Road, people are advised to use public transport due to limited availability of space.

