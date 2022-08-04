Flower show returns to Bengaluruâ€™s Lalbagh on August 5: All you need to know

With over 65 different varieties of plants from India and 10 other countries, thousands are expected to visit the flower show at Bengaluruâ€™s Lalbagh, which will go on till August 15.

news Flower show

The popular bi-annual flower show in Bengaluruâ€™s Lalbagh will be back this Independence Day, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Preparations are in full swing for its opening on Friday, August 5. The show will culminate on Independence Day, August 15. This year, the theme of the flower show is a tribute to Kannada superstars Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. Here is all you need to know about this much-awaited event:

> Over 3.5 lakh flower pots with over 65 varieties of flowers will be on show at the Glass House in Lalbagh. Over 20 different kinds of temperate flowers from Ooty have already arrived, along with 27 different varieties of flowers from 10 nations including tulips, hydrangea and hypericum berries. A total of Rs 2.3 crore has been spent on the arrangements.

> The flower show is a ticketed event. Adults will have to pay Rs 70 per ticket on weekdays and Rs 75 on weekends. For children under the age of 12, the entry fees will be Rs 20 and free of cost for the ones visiting in school uniforms.

> In keeping with the showâ€™s theme of honouring Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, Horticulture Minister Muniratna Naidu stated that models of Dr Rajkumar's house in Gajanuru and Puneeth Rajkumar's rehabilitation facility, Shakti Dhama, will be made out of rose and chrysanthemum flowers.

> While there are no COVID-19 protocols enforced at the flower show, visitors have been advised to remain cautious. M Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Horticulture Department (Lalbagh) told TNM, "We urge people to follow government issued guidelines for COVID-19. Please wear masks. This is not mandatory but advised."

> Parking arrangements for the public at the Shantinagar Bus Terminal and JC Road. However, due to limited availability of space, the public is advised to use public transport to reach Lalbagh.

> Over 10 lakh visitors are anticipated at the flower show. The Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), a group for sustainable waste management, has taken on the responsibility of maintaining the flower show's cleanliness in collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), The Hindu reported.

The bi-annual flower show is a beloved event for the residents of Bengaluru, and the displays often have creative themes. Shows for Republic Day and Independence have been organised at Lalbagh since 1951. However, four shows were cancelled over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.