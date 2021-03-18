Bengaluru to face power cuts on March 19, 20: List of areas

The power cut is expected to last for 8 hours as the BESCOM will undertake underground cable-laying works.

news Power Cut

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that the cityâ€™s Kengeri subdivision will face power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday (March 19 and 20). The power outages will be caused by underground cable laying works, the BESCOM said. The areas that will be affected are Kengeri Satellite Town, BMTC Bus Stand, JB Layout, Kommaghatta Road, Dodda Maramma Temple and its adjoining localities. The electricity supply company has requested co-operation from local agencies so that the work is completed in a speedy manner and without much disruption to public life.

The BESCOM undertook technical works earlier this month as well. The electricity supply company had also announced power shutdowns in several colonies in South Bengaluru on March 6 from 10 am to 5.30 pm. The BESCOM stated that power was shut down in these areas because of electrical works that took place in the Banashankari 66/11 substation. The works included the conversion of a F24 BSK feeder from overhead to underground. The areas affected during this shutdown included the Kathriguppe water tank, Poornaprajna Layout, Kempegowda Layout, VHBCS Layout, Kathriguppe, Ramarao Layout and Srinivasanagara.

On March 8, the BESCOM had announced a series of power cuts across Bengaluru for the conversion of high-tension and low-tension cables from overground to underground. Since the work was set to happen in multiple stages, power was shut down on multiple days between Monday and Friday, from morning to evening. Areas affected during this power shutdown included the surroundings of the Jayadeva, St Johns, Sarakki, RBI Layout, Khoday and Arehalli sub stations.

Several parts of the city also faced power cuts in the last week of February. These power cuts lasted for eight hours because of the cable-laying work that had been undertaken in Jayadeva, St Johnâ€™s, RBI and Sarakki substations.

