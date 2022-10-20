Bengaluru customs detain woman carrying gold worth Rs 17 lakh in her bra

Upon inspection, Customs officials found gold worth Rs 17,53,630 inserted inside the padding of her bra.

Crime

Bengaluru Customs officials nabbed a woman carrying gold worth Rs 17.5 lakh in the padding of a bra at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). As per a report in the Times of India, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Bengaluru customs department said that the woman arrived from Dubai on October 8.

It has been reported that officers conducting passenger profiling at the arrival bay observed something peculiar about the woman's stance as she passed by. The women officers who approached her noticed that the passenger was tense because she gave evasive replies to their questioning. She was taken away after the officers discovered something odd about her bra. Upon inspection, they found gold worth Rs 17,53,630 inserted inside the padding of her bra. A video from the airport shows the officials cutting open the bra to find gold paste inserted into the padding.

In another incident, a man who flew from Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 16 was detained for carrying gold paste worth Rs 44,37,453 fitted in his brief with bandages around his waist, TOI report.

Recently, gold valued at Rs 1.36 crore was seized from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The passenger arrived on flight 6E 025 from Dubai on January 21. The officials detected and seized 2,715.800 grams of gold items valued at Rs 1.36 crore from him. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and check-in baggage.

