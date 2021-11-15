Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka to witness rains till November 16

Rainfall is expected to continue in coastal Karnataka and malnad districts of Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and most of the districts of south Karnataka.

Bengaluru woke up to a bright and sunny morning on Monday, November 14, but rain is expected to lash the city till Tuesday, November 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted rainfall in coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. Cloudy weather is predicted throughout the day in Bengaluru with 20 to 25 degree Celsius temperature.

Rainfall will continue in coastal Karnataka and malnad districts of Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and most of the districts of south Karnataka. Due to the incessant rain, water level in Suvarnavathi water reservoir in Chamarajanagar district reached the maximum level after 11 years. Officials said that 900 cusecs of water is being released from two crest gates of the reservoir.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall since last week in more than 14 districts of the state, four people have died and more than 15 houses collapsed in the state till date. Incessant rains have been lashing Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts and throwing normal life out of gear.

Four people, including a pregnant woman died after a wall of a neighbouring house collapsed due to rains in Hochi Boranahatti village of Chitradurga district on Sunday.

Last week, after continuous rains, Bengaluruâ€™s weather dipped to around 18 degree Celsius on Thursday, a drop of almost 7 degrees. At the time, the IMD said that the maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru city on Thursday was 19.8Â°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 18Â°C. The rains were a result of a depression in Bay of Bengal which also led to heavy rains and floods in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu. The depression entered land between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday evening.

