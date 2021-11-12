Bengaluru shivers as temperature drops by almost 7 degrees

After continuous rains in Bengaluru, the temperature dipped to 18ºC and this chilly weather is expected to continue for a couple of days.

news Weather

Residents of Bengaluru had to dig out their winter wear and many considered making themselves a mug of hot chocolate as dipping mercury sent shivers across the city on Thursday, November 11. After continuous rains on Thursday, Bengaluru weather dipped to around 18 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a drop of almost 7 degrees.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature recorded as of 5.30 pm on Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded in Bengaluru city was 19.8°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 18°C. Near the Kempegowda International Airport, which lies some distance from the city, recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 20°C and 17.8°C respectively.

This chilly weather is expected to continue on November 12, Friday too, as the IMD has predicted the temperature to remain around 18.4ºC. Bengaluru will see a generally cloudy sky and few spells of rain are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 23 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.

Bengalureans, who are usually accustomed to the breezy and pleasant weather in the city, suddenly found the need to wrap themselves up as Thursday’s cold spell came as a surprise for many. “What is this behaviour, Bengaluru,” many took to social media to ask, wondering if the city was set to witness an early winter. “Unlike the companies here, Bangalore weather does not have any notice period (sic),” one user said.

Soggiest day of Bengaluru in recent memory! And incredibly cold too :) pic.twitter.com/RhqiBAKLqW — Karthik (@beastoftraal) November 11, 2021

Unlike the companies here, Bangalore weather does not have any notice period — Anshuman Sharma (@Anshuman_306) November 11, 2021

“Room Heater on!! OH BOY!! Also 3 layers of protection!! Bangalore never been this cold since 1996 When I landed here!! OH BOY!!!” wrote a user.

“What's with the wet, cold, wintry, monsoony Londonesque weather in Bangalore?” asked another user.

The weather was also not too conducive to chores and everyday household work, either. “Doing dishes in this weather has to be classified as an adventure sport! #BangaloreCold,” a user quipped.

#Bengaluru city #IMD observatory recorded a max of 19.8c today making it the coldest day in nearly 5 years. The last time the city recorded a max below 20c was in Dec 13th 2016 when the city was under the influence of cyclone Vardah.#BengaluruRains #Karnataka #NorthEastMonsoon https://t.co/d030hi2zTS — Bengaluru Weather (@BngWeather) November 11, 2021

bangalore shoukd be declared as a hill station atp with all this cold — elite (@eliteelitaa) November 11, 2021

Bangalore has gotten like super cold, like this is the coldest this city has ever beenI'm freezing — Sru⁷♡ mei day (@BTSislifeduh_) November 11, 2021

This is 18 C..but feels like 10 C. I don't remember Bangalore being this cold for a long long time... wrapped up in multiple layers of clothing and sipping filter kaapi non stop!! #BangaloreRains #bangaloreweather pic.twitter.com/1fqgEpBABf — Pooots (@pooja_bandu) November 12, 2021

Bengaluru, where an orange warning was in place on Thursday, is set to witness rains over the next couple of days till November 15 as well. The rains are a result of a depression in Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday evening, and has now weakened into a low-pressure area.

Meanwhile, some places in all coastal districts of Karnataka will experience light to moderate rainfall for the next five days. In the north interior districts of Karnataka, some places in all the districts will experience rainfall for the next five days. From Saturday to Monday, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri are expected to see rains in some places. However, there is no indication of heavy rains.

***

Sukumara Kurup is an elusive murderer, on the run for 37 years. Watch his story: