'Bengaluru campus site sanctioned by BBMP': Wipro reacts to name in encroachment list

Wipro stated that its campus in Doddakannelli locality of the city has been constructed as per the sanctioned plan, after its name figured in the list of alleged encroachers, prepared by the BBMP.

IT major Wipro stated on Wednesday, September 14 that its campus in Doddakannelli locality of the city has been constructed as per the sanctioned plan. The company’s response comes after its name figured in the list of alleged encroachers, prepared by the city civic authority, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike).

Several high profile developers, IT majors, and hospitals are named as encroachers allegedly responsible for choking almost 700 stormwater drains (SWD), as per an internal note of the BBMP tasked with clearing up the mess. Dated August 17, the city civic authorities' note names 15 encroachments by various developers and firms like IT firms, hospitals, and educational institutions.

The BBMP list includes entities like Prestige, Bagmane Tech Park, Columbia Asia Hospital, Eco Space, Gopalan, Salarpuria, Wipro and Congress leader Haris Nalapad. However, Wipro has set the record straight with its statement on Wednesday. The company indicated that its campus mentioned in the BBMP list is as per sanctioned plans.

"Wipro abides by the laws of every jurisdiction where it does business and adheres to the highest standards of integrity. The Wipro campus in Doddakannelli is as per sanctioned plan. We have not received any notice from BBMP,” the company stated.

Over the past two days, civic authorities have embarked on a demolition drive of the alleged encroachments which are said to have led to blocking of storm water drains, which ultimately resulted in massive flooding and waterlogging of several localities in the Mahadevapura zone of the city. The area is a hub of tech companies.

