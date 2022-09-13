BBMP demolition drive: Encroachments at Nalapad Academy, Epsilon, Eco space razed

A fresh round of demolitions of encroachments on stormwater drains began on Tuesday, Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali tweeted.

news Infrastructure

At least fifteen sites have been identified by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as encroachments on stormwater drains in Bengaluru, with most of them located in Mahadevapura, Bellandur and Hoodi. A fresh round of demolitions of the encroachments began on Tuesday, Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali tweeted. He added that illegal encroachments within Gopalan school premises in Basavananagar, parts of Epsilon villa near Yamalur, Santiniketan layout in Munnekolal area, and areas within the Eco space were cleared.

“In Mahadevapura assembly constituency's Challagatta, Nalapad Academy had encroached Survey No.70, and now its clearing work has been initiated by BBMP and revenue department officials,” Limbavali said, adding pictures of the demolitions. “In my constituency limits, if anyone has encroached rajakaluve (stormwater drain), I request them to immediately vacate it,” he added.

The ongoing demolition drive is being conducted to remove encroachments on stormwater drains in parts of Bengaluru that were flooded a couple of weeks ago.

On August 17, the Assistant Executive Engineer, Storm Water Drain (Mahadevapura) had written to the Mahadevapura Joint Commissioner, detailing a list of encroachments by IT parks and developers in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura that have encroached on stormwater drains (SWDs). Mahadevapura was one of the worst affected areas by the floods in Bengaluru, when the city witnessed heavy rainfall, and citizens had to be rescued with boats and tractors. Now, based on this list, a demolition drive is currently underway with BBMP bulldozers razing many portions of the buildings that were identified as encroachments.

Wipro office, Bagamane Tech park, Purva paradise, Rainbow Drive Layout, and Ecospace are among the IT parks and developers accused of encroaching stormwater drains (SWD) in Mahadevapura, Doddakkanahalli, Junnasandra, Halanayakanahalli, and Bellandur.

Upscale and gated apartments such as Divyasree and Epsilon have been identified as encroachments on SWDs in Yamlur. Rainbow Drive Layout has encroached upon SWDs in villages Junnasandra and Halanayakanahalli, the letter adds.

The names of educational institutions such as Diya school, and New Horizon college are also on the list of encroachments.

Columbia Asia Hospital has encroached upon stormwater drains in Ramagondanahalli, the letter says. Gopalan Builders have been accused of encroaching SWDs in Bellandur, Hoodi, and Sonnehalli villages. Among other real estate developers, Prestige, Salapuria, and Adarsha are accused of encroaching SWDs in Marathahalli, Kariyammana Agrahara, and Devarabeesanahalli, respectively.

The action against these encroachments is being carried out as it was identified as one of the main factors why this part of the city found itself underwater after heavy rains on September 5 and the following days. Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains in that week and particularly the eastern part of the city experienced severe inundation. Visuals showed cars and vehicles nearly submerged on the roads. The rains also caused many lakes to overflow and breach walls, leading to more inundation.

On September 2, Chief Minister Bommai had ordered the clearing of encroachments on rajakaluves in the city. Following his orders, BBMP had demolished compound walls, a security guard's cabin, makeshift homes, etc in Bengaluru.