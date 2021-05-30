Bengaluru: List of centres where you can get second dose of Covaxin

COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries in Bengaluru, who are due for the second shot of Covaxin, need not register on the Co-WIN portal.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Gaurav Gupt, on May 30, announced that 27 primary health care centres (PHCs) in the city will administer the second dose of Covaxin. For this, the public is not required to register on the Co-WIN portal. Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is currently facing a shortage of vaccines against COVID-19. With the shortage of Covaxin more acute, the state government has decided to give Covaxin only to those who are due for their second dose.

The Union government protocol mandates taking the second shot of Covaxin within four to six weeks after the first dose. Like all government-run vaccination programmes, the vaccine doses in these centres will be free for all.

The Karnataka High Court, in its May 27 order, had noted that the expected stocks on June 1 will be “barely sufficient to meet the requirement of the second dose”. The HC also took on record the submission by the state government issuing an advisory to private health centres over the same. The HC had questioned how the state government is going to ensure that vaccines will not be given to fresh beneficiaries in private vaccine centres. “In fact, the state government is relying upon the advisory issued by it to the private agencies, who are administering vaccines from 25% quota to utilise the available stock of Covaxin at their respective health care facilities as a second dose for the age group of 45 plus, who are awaiting the second dose,” the HC noted

Here is the list of PHCs administering the second dose of Covaxin