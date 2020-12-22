Bengaluru airport launches round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility for commuters

There will also be a special waiting lounge for those who await their test results, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

news COVID-19

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility at the Kempegowda International Airport. The facility will be available to both arriving and departing commuters, and they will be charged for these RT-PCR tests based on the time required for the results to be determined. This comes in the wake of fears of new strains of the novel coronavirus being detected in the UK, South Africa and other parts of the world. The union government has already banned incoming flights from the UK.

Also read: Karnataka mandates quarantine, RT-PCR for passengers from UK after new COVID-19 strain fear

International-arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival in Bengaluru. The service will also be available to departing passengers who need to undergo an RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination.

“Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms. As per government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) website,” BIAL said in a statement. Commuters can also pre-book their testing slots at https://testing-lab.com/ covid19-testing-center.

For normal tests for which the results will be given within 24 hours, commuters have to pay Rs 800 and Rs 1200 if they are collected at the Aster Airport Medical Centre. For RT-PCR (special turn-around) tests, commuters have to pay Rs 2,500 and the results will be given within 5-6 hours. For express tests which will give results in 13 minutes, commuters have to pay Rs 5,000.

BIAL, which is the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, said that the testing facility is located near the arrivals area of the terminal. The facility will be certified by the NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and ICMR, and will be operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited.

In a statement, BIAL said that there will be a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the terminal. The facility will have a waiting lounge with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols as part of the facility.