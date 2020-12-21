Karnataka mandates quarantine, RT-PCR for passengers from UK after new COVID-19 strain fear

Government enhances passenger screening at International Airports and Sea Ports over fears of a new strain of COVID-19 virus reported from the UK

The Karnataka State Government issued a health advisory mandating quarantine and all passengers from the UK, including those transitioning. Passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR testing. The international airports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru have been instructed to send the details of passengers who arrived in the state from the UK since December 7 until today by the Karnataka Government.

Any passenger who tests positive will have to be under hospital isolation and those who test negative shall observe a strict 14-day quarantine. Subsequently, the District Surveillance Officers are to be notified about such cases for quarantine follow-up. The state instructed that the samples of those who tested positive be sent to NIMHANS, Bengaluru for molecular testing.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India has ordered for suspension of all flights originating from the UK to India in the wake of reports of a new variant of the coronavirus in the country.

