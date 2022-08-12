Bengalureans to get free bus rides across the city on August 15

All regular, AC, and customised Volvo buses operated by the BMTC are covered under the free service.

news Commute

Bengalureans will be able to travel by bus to various destinations across the city for free on Independence Day this year. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that it will be offering free bus services for the public on August 15, Independence day, to mark the 25 years of the transport corporationâ€™s inception. In a statement, BMTC said, "On August 15, BMTC turns 25 and we are giving Bengalureans a free ride across the city within the metropolis. We encourage people to board our buses and take advantage of the Independence day journey,"

The BMTC has urged the general public, especially those who usually travel in private vehicles, to try the cityâ€™s bus service. All regular, AC, and customised Volvo buses operated by the BMTC are covered under the free service, BMTC said in a statement.

To celebrate its silver jubilee, BMTC has various programmes planned this weekend. On Sunday, August 14, 300 electric buses will be launched from the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. According to a report in Hindustan Times, these 12-meter-long electric buses will likely travel the city's longer routes. Several locations in the city reportedly have fast-charging facilities for e-buses installed.

BMTC will also be honoring accident-free drivers with gold and silver medals as an employee welfare measure. A total of 168 drivers will receive gold and 2,968 drivers will receive silver medals. BMTC will also offer free heart examinations to its employees over the age of 45 at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the BMTC, which is now asking for further government assistance. For the past two years, the government has paid for around 50% of the BMTC's expenses.

The BBMP and Karnataka government have encouraged people to use public transport this Independence Day weekend, especially as the bi-annual flower show has returned to Lalbagh after a gap of two years. The government has urged those planning on visiting the flower show to use public transport, as even though parking facilities are available, the space is limited. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has also announced that special tickets will be issued at the Lalbagh metro station this weekend, which allows commuters to travel to any other metro station for a flat rate of Rs 30.

Read more about it here: Bengaluru flower show: Metro fare from Lalbagh to cost flat Rs 30 over I-Day weekend