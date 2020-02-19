Bear Grylls releases motion poster of 'Man Vs Wild' episode with Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth had shot for the show in Bandipur forest in Karnataka in January.

Bear Grylls, the host of the renowned show ‘Man vs Wild,’ on Wednesday released the first look of his episode with superstar Rajinikanth. Bear tweeted a motion poster of the episode, which instantly went viral.

The 15-second short video features a graphic of both Rajinikanth and Grylls in front of a jeep with dramatic music playing in the background. The show will also mark Rajinikanth’s television debut.

Speaking about the same, Grylls tweeted, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India.”

He added, “@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way..”

@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

This much-awaited blockbuster episode comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also featured in one of the flagship episodes of Man vs Wild in 2019.

Worldwide several other top celebs have also shot for Man vs Wild including President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts among others.

Rajinikanth had shot for the popular TV reality show in January at the Bandipur forest in Karnataka. Speaking about the same, the Discovery Communications India team had said that the show which will undergo a minor change in the format will advocate water conservation.

Incidentally, during the shooting of the episode, Rajinikanth had suffered minor injuries after he reportedly tripped over a lantana bush.

The approval by the state Forest Department to let the celebrities enter the forest area during this time of the year had also attracted criticism from activists as they felt it would hamper the preparedness for forest fires.