BBMP to name Bengaluru road after late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October 2021 after a massive heart attack, and there had been demands to rename a road after him.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced that it will name a road in Bengaluru after late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away unexpectedly last year. The BBMP, in a release, said that the stretch of the ring road between Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road till Vega City mall on Bannerghatta road will be named ‘Sri Puneeth Rajkumar Road.’ The release stated that the decision had been made in a meeting held in December 2021.

The order further said, “A press release was sent on December 29 and December 31 inviting objections and suggestions for a period of 30 days. During this period, members of eight organisations submitted over 700 signatures from residents of eight localities in the area supporting the naming of the road as ‘Sri Puneeth Rajkumar Road’.”

In October 2021, Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar, who was also the youngest son of the legendary actor Kannada Dr Rajkumar, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack. His untimely passing left his fans in a shock.

Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry and was popularly known as ‘Power star.’ Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters. Puneeth’s acting career began when he was a child, and had appeared in movies including Bhakta Prahalada, Eradu Nakshatragalu, Bhagyavantha and Bettada Hoovu, for which he received the National Award for Best Child Artist. Following this, as an adult, he acted in several hits starting with Appu (2002) and several others including Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). Puneeth was laid to rest at Kanteerava Studio with full state honours.

