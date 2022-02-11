Watch: Puneeth Rajkumar takes on the underworld in teaser of James

In this posthumous release, Puneeth will be seen as a security agent who takes charge of a squad to take down the mafia.

Flix Sandalwood

The teaser of the Kannada movie James, which features late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead, was unveiled on February 11. The film will be released posthumously, after Puneeth’s sudden death in October 2021. The trailer opens with the quote: “Emotions are bigger than business”, followed by shots of business meetings, cityscapes and action sequences. The teaser indicates that James revolves around the mafia and the underworld, and a high-stakes situation.

Puneeth will be seen as Santhosh, a security agent, who takes charge of a squad to take down a mafia racket. He is introduced as someone whose guts and intuition are part of his trademark. The teaser ends with a conversation between the villain and Puneeth. When the former says, “There are no records of my rivals winning,” Puneeth counters it by saying he is known for breaking such records.

Explaining the plot of the movie, the makers wrote in the YouTube description, “The story revolves around a character named James aka Santhosh Kumar who works as a manager in "J - WINGS ", a security company. A happy-go-lucky person, he suddenly enters a dark market, where he meets power brokers and businessmen who were much active in crime syndicates. Overall, it is a commercial entertainer with drama, emotions, patriotism and has lots of high-octane action sequences.”

Watch the teaser of James:

The star cast of James includes actors Ragahvendra Rajkumar, Dr Shiva Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Meka, Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad and Ketan Karande. James is helmed by filmmaker Chethan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda under the banner of Kishore Productions.The film has music by composer Charan Raj, while Dr. Ravi Verma, Ram Lakshman, Chetan D’Souza, Arjun Master and Vijay Master have been roped in to handle the stunts.

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly referred to as ‘Appu’ by his fans, passed away in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital on October 29, following a heart attack. He was 46 years old.