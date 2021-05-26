Become a Member

The Karnataka govt had earlier said that, amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, nodal officers would inform the frontline about when they would get vaccinated.

news COVID-19 Vaccine Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - 18:51
TNM Staff

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday, May 26, announced the appointment of nodal officers for the vaccination of frontline workers against COVID-19 in the 18-44 years age group, as well as those in the age group who are to receive the vaccine on priority. Frontline workers include people with disabilities, auto and cab drivers and media personnel, among others. Those in the priority group include construction workers, advocates, hotel and hospitality workers and garment factory workers. The BBMP has shared the list of nodal officers for each group, as well as their contact details. The vaccination for these groups will take place at their workplaces, a circular by the BBMP said.  The nodal officers are deputed to coordinate with other officials from various departments in order to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated. 

The announcement of the nodal officers comes after the Karnataka government on May 23 clarified that it would not be able to resume the vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group on May 22 as was previously announced, due to a shortage of vaccines. In its clarification, the state government mentioned that those belonging to priority groups and frontline workers would be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the nodal officers, who were yet to be appointed at the time. â€œFor identified state COVID front line workers/vulnerable groups and priority groups, the concerned will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers," the state Health Department had said.

The civic body also said that along with the frontline workers, the BBMP will be vaccinating those residing in slums on priority as well. Vaccination sites will be set up near slums, metro stations and multiple other sites where people live in close proximity to others, the BBMP had said. The chief of BBMP, Gaurav Gupta had also told TNM that they have begun the inoculation drive for those residing in slums in Bengaluru. 

Table No 1: The COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Sr No

Category of Beneficiary

Nodal Officer

Designation

Contact number

1

Any beneficiary with disability (including mental illness) and 1 caregiver

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City and Nodal officer (War Room)

9739676929

2

Prisoners

 

 

Dr Srinivas GA

Bengaluru Urban DHO

9449843037

3

Staff and volunteers working in the crematorium cemetery

 

Umadevi

Superintendent Engineer

9480683647

4

Teachers deputed on

COVID-19 duty

 

Nagendra Naik

Asst Commissioner-Education

9741596105

5

Government Transport Staff

 

 

Mahadev

Executive Engineer Transport

8971177197

6

Auto and cab drivers

 

 

Mahadev

Executive Engineer Transport

8971177197

7

Staff involved in electricity and water supply

 

Umadevi

Superintendent Engineer

9480683647

8

Staff of the Postal department

 

Srinivas M

Tahasildar

9480685483

9

Street Vendors

 

 

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City officer

9739676929

10

Security and housekeeping staff of offices

 

Jagadish

Assistant Executive Engineer

9480685543

11

Staff of the Judiciary

 

 

Hanumanthappa S Talwar

Assistant Legal Officer

9480684724

12

Caregivers of the elderly/chronically ill

 

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City officer

9739676929

13

Staff of Child Protection Dept, Women and Children Development dept

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City officer

9739676929

14

Media Personnel

 

 

Suresh

Public Relations Officer, BBMP

9900928827

15

Individuals supplying goods to the hospitals

 

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City officer

9739676929

16

Oil Industry and Gas Suppliers

(Including Petrol Bunk workers)

Srinivas

AC Admin

9480684259

17

Pharmaceutical Company personnel

 

Dr Arundhathi

Programme Officer NTPE

9900516899

18

Staff supplying oxygen, medicines and medical equipment to hospitals

Dr Sandhya

MHC

9480684159

19

Beneficiaries who do not have an official ID card

(old-age residents, destitute)

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City officer

9739676929

20

Staff of FCI

 

 

Varalakshmi

Revenue Officer, Market

9480685362

21

Agricultural Product Marketing Committee (APMC) workers

Chandrashekhar

DD, Horticulture

9535015189

Table No 2:  Priority Group Beneficiaries

Sr No

Category of Beneficiary

Nodal Officer

Designation

Contact number

1

Building Workers

 

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City officer

9739676929

2

Telecom and Internet service providers

Suresh

Public Relations Officer, BBMP

9900928827

3

Staff of Airlines

 

Dr Anusuya

Programme Officer, NACP

9480685833

4

Bank Staff

 

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City officer

9739676929

5

Petrol Bunk Workers

 

Srinivas

AC Admin

9480684259

6

Businessmen/ Activists/ Personnel of the film industry

Girish D

PA to Special Com Health

9986565670

7

Advocates

 

Hanumanthappa S Talwar

Assistant Legal Officer

9480684724

8

Hotel and hospitality service providers

Munilakshmi

DC, HR

9611146908

9

KMF Staff

 

Dr C Lakshminarayan Swamy

DD Animal Husbandry

9480685653

10

Railway Staff

 

Satish Kumar K

EE, TVCC

9480685442

11

Garment factory staff

 

Ramegowda SK

Council Secretary

9480684720

12

Forest Department personnel

 

Ranganath

DFO

9480683047

13

Staff of National highway Authority of India

Krishna Kumar

AEE

9900822622

14

GAIL Staff

 

Girish

NUHM

8904138730

15

RSK Staff

 

Chandrashekhar

DD, Horticulture

9845014293

16

Representative Players at State and National level

Harish Kumar SP

Education officer

9480683737

17

Swadhar householders & state women hostels (Women & Child development)

Dr Vaishnavi

Special Smart City officer

9739676929

18

Staff of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited org

Dr Ramachandra

Admin Officer- HAL

9845459590

 

