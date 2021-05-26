The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday, May 26, announced the appointment of nodal officers for the vaccination of frontline workers against COVID-19 in the 18-44 years age group, as well as those in the age group who are to receive the vaccine on priority. Frontline workers include people with disabilities, auto and cab drivers and media personnel, among others. Those in the priority group include construction workers, advocates, hotel and hospitality workers and garment factory workers. The BBMP has shared the list of nodal officers for each group, as well as their contact details. The vaccination for these groups will take place at their workplaces, a circular by the BBMP said. The nodal officers are deputed to coordinate with other officials from various departments in order to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated.
The announcement of the nodal officers comes after the Karnataka government on May 23 clarified that it would not be able to resume the vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group on May 22 as was previously announced, due to a shortage of vaccines. In its clarification, the state government mentioned that those belonging to priority groups and frontline workers would be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the nodal officers, who were yet to be appointed at the time. â€œFor identified state COVID front line workers/vulnerable groups and priority groups, the concerned will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers," the state Health Department had said.
The civic body also said that along with the frontline workers, the BBMP will be vaccinating those residing in slums on priority as well. Vaccination sites will be set up near slums, metro stations and multiple other sites where people live in close proximity to others, the BBMP had said. The chief of BBMP, Gaurav Gupta had also told TNM that they have begun the inoculation drive for those residing in slums in Bengaluru.
Table No 1: The COVID-19 Frontline Workers
Sr No
Category of Beneficiary
Nodal Officer
Designation
Contact number
1
Any beneficiary with disability (including mental illness) and 1 caregiver
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City and Nodal officer (War Room)
9739676929
2
Prisoners
Dr Srinivas GA
Bengaluru Urban DHO
9449843037
3
Staff and volunteers working in the crematorium cemetery
Umadevi
Superintendent Engineer
9480683647
4
Teachers deputed on
COVID-19 duty
Nagendra Naik
Asst Commissioner-Education
9741596105
5
Government Transport Staff
Mahadev
Executive Engineer Transport
8971177197
6
Auto and cab drivers
Mahadev
Executive Engineer Transport
8971177197
7
Staff involved in electricity and water supply
Umadevi
Superintendent Engineer
9480683647
8
Staff of the Postal department
Srinivas M
Tahasildar
9480685483
9
Street Vendors
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City officer
9739676929
10
Security and housekeeping staff of offices
Jagadish
Assistant Executive Engineer
9480685543
11
Staff of the Judiciary
Hanumanthappa S Talwar
Assistant Legal Officer
9480684724
12
Caregivers of the elderly/chronically ill
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City officer
9739676929
13
Staff of Child Protection Dept, Women and Children Development dept
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City officer
9739676929
14
Media Personnel
Suresh
Public Relations Officer, BBMP
9900928827
15
Individuals supplying goods to the hospitals
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City officer
9739676929
16
Oil Industry and Gas Suppliers
(Including Petrol Bunk workers)
Srinivas
AC Admin
9480684259
17
Pharmaceutical Company personnel
Dr Arundhathi
Programme Officer NTPE
9900516899
18
Staff supplying oxygen, medicines and medical equipment to hospitals
Dr Sandhya
MHC
9480684159
19
Beneficiaries who do not have an official ID card
(old-age residents, destitute)
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City officer
9739676929
20
Staff of FCI
Varalakshmi
Revenue Officer, Market
9480685362
21
Agricultural Product Marketing Committee (APMC) workers
Chandrashekhar
DD, Horticulture
9535015189
Table No 2: Priority Group Beneficiaries
Sr No
Category of Beneficiary
Nodal Officer
Designation
Contact number
1
Building Workers
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City officer
9739676929
2
Telecom and Internet service providers
Suresh
Public Relations Officer, BBMP
9900928827
3
Staff of Airlines
Dr Anusuya
Programme Officer, NACP
9480685833
4
Bank Staff
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City officer
9739676929
5
Petrol Bunk Workers
Srinivas
AC Admin
9480684259
6
Businessmen/ Activists/ Personnel of the film industry
Girish D
PA to Special Com Health
9986565670
7
Advocates
Hanumanthappa S Talwar
Assistant Legal Officer
9480684724
8
Hotel and hospitality service providers
Munilakshmi
DC, HR
9611146908
9
KMF Staff
Dr C Lakshminarayan Swamy
DD Animal Husbandry
9480685653
10
Railway Staff
Satish Kumar K
EE, TVCC
9480685442
11
Garment factory staff
Ramegowda SK
Council Secretary
9480684720
12
Forest Department personnel
Ranganath
DFO
9480683047
13
Staff of National highway Authority of India
Krishna Kumar
AEE
9900822622
14
GAIL Staff
Girish
NUHM
8904138730
15
RSK Staff
Chandrashekhar
DD, Horticulture
9845014293
16
Representative Players at State and National level
Harish Kumar SP
Education officer
9480683737
17
Swadhar householders & state women hostels (Women & Child development)
Dr Vaishnavi
Special Smart City officer
9739676929
18
Staff of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited org
Dr Ramachandra
Admin Officer- HAL
9845459590