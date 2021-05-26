BBMP assigns nodal officers for vaccination of frontline workers in 18-44 groups

The Karnataka govt had earlier said that, amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, nodal officers would inform the frontline about when they would get vaccinated.

news COVID-19 Vaccine

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday, May 26, announced the appointment of nodal officers for the vaccination of frontline workers against COVID-19 in the 18-44 years age group, as well as those in the age group who are to receive the vaccine on priority. Frontline workers include people with disabilities, auto and cab drivers and media personnel, among others. Those in the priority group include construction workers, advocates, hotel and hospitality workers and garment factory workers. The BBMP has shared the list of nodal officers for each group, as well as their contact details. The vaccination for these groups will take place at their workplaces, a circular by the BBMP said. The nodal officers are deputed to coordinate with other officials from various departments in order to ensure that all eligible people are vaccinated.

The announcement of the nodal officers comes after the Karnataka government on May 23 clarified that it would not be able to resume the vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age group on May 22 as was previously announced, due to a shortage of vaccines. In its clarification, the state government mentioned that those belonging to priority groups and frontline workers would be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the nodal officers, who were yet to be appointed at the time. â€œFor identified state COVID front line workers/vulnerable groups and priority groups, the concerned will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers," the state Health Department had said.

The civic body also said that along with the frontline workers, the BBMP will be vaccinating those residing in slums on priority as well. Vaccination sites will be set up near slums, metro stations and multiple other sites where people live in close proximity to others, the BBMP had said. The chief of BBMP, Gaurav Gupta had also told TNM that they have begun the inoculation drive for those residing in slums in Bengaluru.

Table No 1: The COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Sr No Category of Beneficiary Nodal Officer Designation Contact number 1 Any beneficiary with disability (including mental illness) and 1 caregiver Dr Vaishnavi Special Smart City and Nodal officer (War Room) 9739676929 2 Prisoners Dr Srinivas GA Bengaluru Urban DHO 9449843037 3 Staff and volunteers working in the crematorium cemetery Umadevi Superintendent Engineer 9480683647 4 Teachers deputed on COVID-19 duty Nagendra Naik Asst Commissioner-Education 9741596105 5 Government Transport Staff Mahadev Executive Engineer Transport 8971177197 6 Auto and cab drivers Mahadev Executive Engineer Transport 8971177197 7 Staff involved in electricity and water supply Umadevi Superintendent Engineer 9480683647 8 Staff of the Postal department Srinivas M Tahasildar 9480685483 9 Street Vendors Dr Vaishnavi Special Smart City officer 9739676929 10 Security and housekeeping staff of offices Jagadish Assistant Executive Engineer 9480685543 11 Staff of the Judiciary Hanumanthappa S Talwar Assistant Legal Officer 9480684724 12 Caregivers of the elderly/chronically ill Dr Vaishnavi Special Smart City officer 9739676929 13 Staff of Child Protection Dept, Women and Children Development dept Dr Vaishnavi Special Smart City officer 9739676929 14 Media Personnel Suresh Public Relations Officer, BBMP 9900928827 15 Individuals supplying goods to the hospitals Dr Vaishnavi Special Smart City officer 9739676929 16 Oil Industry and Gas Suppliers (Including Petrol Bunk workers) Srinivas AC Admin 9480684259 17 Pharmaceutical Company personnel Dr Arundhathi Programme Officer NTPE 9900516899 18 Staff supplying oxygen, medicines and medical equipment to hospitals Dr Sandhya MHC 9480684159 19 Beneficiaries who do not have an official ID card (old-age residents, destitute) Dr Vaishnavi Special Smart City officer 9739676929 20 Staff of FCI Varalakshmi Revenue Officer, Market 9480685362 21 Agricultural Product Marketing Committee (APMC) workers Chandrashekhar DD, Horticulture 9535015189

Table No 2: Priority Group Beneficiaries