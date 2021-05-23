Karnataka clarifies vaccination for 18-44 age group not available yet

The statement by the Karnataka Health Department comes two days after it said that the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will resume on May 22.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government on Saturday clarified that the dates for the COVID-19 vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group are currently not available and frontline workers and priority groups in this age group who have been identified for vaccination will be informed of the same by concerned nodal officers. The clarification was issued as the government found that there was some confusion over the vaccination schedule in the state.

The statement by the state Health Department comes two days after it said that the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will resume on May 22 and that it will be initially focussed on frontline workers and priority groups identified by the state government. The vaccination for this age group was paused last week due to a lack of supply.

The health department said that the dates were not available currently for the vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group. â€œFor identified state COVID front line workers/vulnerable group and priority groups, the concerned will be informed of date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers," read the statement issued by the health department.

The state government also clarified the present situation of the vaccination drive in the 45+ age group. For those above 45 years who need the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, vaccination slots are available online in urban areas and onsite in rural areas. Those who need Covishield second dose can walk in to the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre.

The government said that vaccination for those above 45 years who seek the first dose of the Covaxin vaccine is not currently available. For those due for the second dose of Covaxin vaccine, an SMS will be sent to beneficiaries and beneficiaries should visit the designated COVID vaccination centre mentioned in the SMS.

On the 18-44 age group, the government said that vaccination is currently not available. However, for identified state COVID-19 front line workers or vulnerable groups and priority groups, the concerned will be informed of the date and time of vaccination by the designated nodal officers, the statement said.

Karnataka's lockdown restrictions were extended to June 7 on Friday. The state initially imposed a 14-day lockdown on April 27 before extending it twice.