Battle over Vinayaka Chaturthi: BJP says AIADMK hid behind a woman's saree for years

The Tamil Nadu government, last week, announced that there will be no public celebration of Vinayaka Chathurthi in order to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to prohibit public celebrations of Vinayaka Chathurthi due to the coronavirus pandemic, has led to a war of words between the AIADMK and the BJP on Twitter. Shockingly, both parties who are alied resorted to sexist comments to make their points, harping on the 'masculinity' of their leaders.

The tweet war began with BJP's national secretary H Raja's controversial tweet. He stated that the Karnataka Government had allowed public processions and celebrations in the state for the festival and that this indicated a 'masculine government.' This statement was clearly meant to insult the AIADMK, and later turned into a jibe at former CM J Jayalalithaa who lead the party for years.

The AIADMK's IT wing secretary Raj Satyan in turn stated on his Twitter handle that the BJP leader's comments were of no importance to his party. He too however took a sexist approach in his retort.

"We came to know about your masculinity when you insulted the court and then bowed down claiming your admin had made a mistake. The 'Amma' government which looks at public work as God's work does not need a certificate from Sharmas (referring to Raja's family name) such as you," he tweeted.

The AIADMK leader further challenged Raja to win over 999 votes (the number he had secured in a previous election) and prove his masculinity.

Party spokesperson Kovai Satyan too pitched to offer his definition for masculinity and said it was actually winning in the scouts elections. Raja had won only 58 of the 286 votes polled.

In 2017, H Raja had lost the Bharat Scouts and Guides (Tamil Nadu) elections. He had ensured the election was high-profile through his candidature. The DMK had even alleged that the AIADMK was helping Raja win the elections, but the BJP leader ultimately lost with a huge margin.

The BJP however continued to make sexist remarks, insinuating that AIADMK leaders had hid behind former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's pallu (saree) for 30 years and that their masculinity had not made an appearance.

BJP State Convenor for IT and Social media, Nirmal Kumar further said, "For 30 years your masculinity was hidden behind a saree. I am proud of the masculinity that reared its head after visiting India's chief (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in Delhi."

Raja has now continued to comment on the matter and asked how state can run liquor outlets when processions for the festival are disallowed.