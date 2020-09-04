Bars, pubs to reopen in Tamil Nadu, TASMAC bars to stay shut

The functioning of bars and pubs will have to wind up by 8.00 pm.

Bars and pubs in Chennai and in rest of Tamil Nadu will now open their doors, over five months since they were ordered shut in March due to lockdown. In a circular directed to all the District Collectors on September 3, D Mohan, Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise in Tamil Nadu has ordered for the reopening of bars and pubs in hotels and recreational centres across the state with immediate effect.

As there is a general curfew, the facilities will have to wind up by 8.00 pm. The state-owned TASMAC bars, however, will remain closed.

Accordingly, bars in all the FL2 (Recreation Clubs), FL (Star Hotels), FL3A (Hotels run by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation), FL3AA (Hotels run by the Franchisee of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation) and FL10 (Airport Restaurants) licenses, except those in containment zones, will now open.

Guests above the age of 65 and pregnant or those who have underlying medical conditions are not allowed to enter the bar premises attached to the Hotels and Clubs. Those entering will have to share contact details to facilitate contact tracing. This will be maintained by the bar/pub’s registry. Details of the visitor (travel history, medical condition etc) along with ID and self-declaration form along with contact details of one person must be provided by the visitor to the bar at the entrance.

Thermal screening, digital pulse oximeter and hand hygiene measures must be made available at the entrance.

Patrons and bar/pub owners are encouraged to practise contactless mode of ordering liquor and digital mode of payment.

In bars, only 50% occupancy will be allowed. Fully air-conditioned facilities will have to follow the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) guidelines for temperature setting in the range of 24-30 degrees and the relative humidity in the range of 40-70%. Adequate cross ventilation and facilities for fresh air circulation should be arranged.

Additionally, employees from containment areas, those above 55 years of age and those without any comorbid condition can be called in for work.

Dance floors and other such areas cannot be put to use. Similarly large gatherings or meetings inside the premises will be prohibited.

According to the directive, any licensee or person violating these measures “shall be liable to be prosecuted against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.”

The following are part of SOP’s issued in this regard.

Generic Measures:

> Individuals should maintain physical distancing of at least six-feet as far as feasible.

> Use of face covers/masks is mandatory. The face cover mask have to be worn at all times inside the bars in Hotels and Recreation Clubs

> Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers (for at least 20 seconds) can also be used for cleaning the hands.

> Strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly should be strictly followed.

> Respiratory etiquette

> Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state possible

> Spitting shall be strictly prohibited

> Installation and use of Aarogya Setu is advised