Banks in TN to function between 10 am and 2 pm from April 26 to 30

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the State Level Bankersâ€™ Committee sent a notice to all member banks, listing instructions to be followed until April end.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Beginning April 26, Monday, banks across Tamil Nadu will remain open only between 10 am and 2 pm in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. However, administrative, zonal and regional offices, where there is no outside interaction with people, will continue to function as per regular working hours. Banking delivery channels such as ATMs and cash deposit machine (CDMs) will continue to function without interruptions.

The State Level Bankersâ€™ Committee, in a notice sent out to all member banks, lists a set of instructions to be followed until the end of this month. On April 30, the guidelines will be reviewed once again based on the prevailing COVID-19 situation. SLBC is an inter-institutional forum at the state level to ensure coordination between banks and the government on matters related to banking development.

As part of the instructions, Aadhar Enrolment Centre functions by the banks will be suspended. The notice also recommends cluster-based functioning of branches in consultation with the local administration.

Staff with co-morbidities conditions, pregnant women, and employees who are blind or have visual impairment will be given an option to work from home. Additionally, banks that service huge crowds on a regular basis can seek help from the police for crowd management.

Branches located in the areas declared as containment zones will function based on the instructions given by appropriate authorities.

Tamil Nadu government, on Saturday, announced a new set of restrictions that will come into force from Monday. As per the new restrictions, cinema theatres, shopping malls, gyms, convention halls, bars, recreation centres, spas, salons, beauty parlours and bigger stores will be shut from 4 am on April 26. Restaurants can operate delivery services only. The state presently has a night curfew in place, between 10 pm and 4 am daily.

Tamil Nadu has also re-introduced the e-registration facility for everybody entering Tamil Nadu, except those coming from Puducherry.

On April 25, Tamil Nadu reported 15,659 new COVID-19 cases, of which 4,206 were from Chennai. Currently, 1,05,180 persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19.