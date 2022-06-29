Ban on pet entry into Bengaluru's Cubbon Park put on hold

However, new rules will reportedly be put in place regarding pet etiquette in the park premises.

After a proposed ban on allowing pet dogs inside Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park drew the outrage of pet parents and residents of the city, the Karnataka government has put its decision on hold. PC Mohan, the Member of Parliament representing the Bengaluru Central constituency, shared the news on social media on Tuesday, June 29, saying, “Held a meeting with Minister for Horticulture Shri @MunirathnaMLA concerning a proposal to prohibit the entry of pet dogs into #Bengaluru's #CubbonPark. The Horticulture Department temporarily blocks the ban on pets. Hon Minister assured me that he would look into this matter (sic).”

The Karnataka Horticulture Department had proposed that the entry of pets would not be allowed into the park from July 1, as there were several complaints by the public who use the park, about unleashed dogs running around the place and pet parents not picking up their dogs’ poop. This is not the first time that the Horticulture Department has proposed such a ban, although previous orders in connection with the same had been withdrawn after protests.

The government’s promise to withdraw the latest proposal comes as a huge relief to pet parents, as Cubbon Park is visited by hundreds of pets — particularly dogs — every week. Organisations including Cubbon Park Canines and Cubbon Dog Park had created a petition on Change.org against the proposed ban, which garnered over 5,500 signatures. PC Mohan also condemned the ban, saying, “The blanket ban on pets is against the Animal Welfare Board of India 2016 guidelines framed following a case in the Delhi HC about dogs being allowed in public parks. I hope for a conducive decision in the best interest of the public.”

The MP told the Times of India that, while the proposed ban has been revoked, certain rules regarding park etiquette for pet parents to follow would be put in place. There will be a temporary ban on pets until next week, when the new rules will be put in place, he added.

