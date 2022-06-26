Pet parents up in arms about proposed pet ban in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park from July 1

The blanket ban on pet animals at Cubbon Park by the Horticulture Department from July 1, is being strongly opposed by pet owners who feel everyone is being penalised for the mistakes of a few.

A proposal by the Horticulture Department to prevent pet parents from bringing their animals to Cubbon Park in Bengaluru from July 1, has predictably drawn the ire of pet owners and animal welfare organisations. This is the latest attempt of the Horticulture Department to ban pets from using the park, as previous such orders were withdrawn after severe protests.

A ban would mean pets, especially dogs would have nowhere to run free and interact with other dogs. Following this, a petition to stop the ban on pets in Cubbon Park was posted on Change.org by the Cubbon Park Canines and other volunteers at the Cubbon Dog Park. The petition already has more than 5,500 signatures since it was posted on the evening of June 25.

The decision to stop pet animals from entering Cubbon Park came after the Department received 300 complaints from people using the park who complained about unleashed dogs running around the park and pet parents who do not pick dog poop.

“This ban is because of a few irresponsible pet parents who don’t pick up after their pets or leash them. The Horticulture Department cannot be blamed as they have always been very supportive towards us. Despite asking people repeatedly to leash their dogs, some still refuse to do it and this is a problem,” said Priya Chetty, animal welfare activist and founder of CJ Memorial Trust.

Volunteers at the Park have repeatedly suggested that the Horticulture Department issue a clear set of rules and regulations rather than issue a complete ban on pets. A fine also can be imposed on the offenders, they said.

“The dog park is a place that our dogs look forward to visiting every weekend. The ban will stop them from socialising with other dogs. It will also be even more difficult for the pet parents to manage their energy, because dogs especially need to release the energy through play and exercise. Dogs come here for their play dates every weekend and over the years, a community was built. This ban will lead to a whole community ceasing to exist,” said Shruthi Bopaiah who is a volunteer at the Dog Park.