'Ban Ola, Uber and other app-based services': Auto drivers protest in Chennai

The unions demanded that the state government ban all private apps and launch an ‘Auto app’ with a take-away commission of 15%.

news Protest

Auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions in Tamil Nadu staged a protest in front of Rajarathinam stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Monday, April 18, pressing a charter of demands including ban on Ola, Uber and Rapido app-based services. The members of Labour Progressive Front (LPF), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) also actively participated in the protest.

Drivers claimed that the auto aggregators take away 30 per cent commission per ride, which leaves the drivers with a substantially smaller amount (minimum fare of Rs 25 per km). The driver unions demanded that the state government ban all private apps and launch an ‘Auto app’ with a take-away commission of 15 per cent. “This will be a win-win situation for both the state and the drivers. Added to this, a government-run app can ensure safety of the passengers, especially women and children,” the unions claimed.

The Tamil Nadu state government had fixed a minimum fare of Rs 25 for the first 1.8 kilometres and Rs 12 for the subsequent kilometres in the year 2013. Even though petrol prices have increased by Rs 30 per litre from Rs 77 in 2013 to Rs 110 per litre currently, the tariff remains the same.

S Balasubramaniam, coordinator of auto-rickshaw drivers’ union and the head of auto division, CITU, highlighted that the protest was conducted as the minimum auto fare remains unchanged despite the increasing fuel prices. “It’s been nine years since the state government has revised the meter tariffs. Considering the pandemic, inflation and increasing fuel prices, the government should revise the tariff as soon as possible,” he stated.

“In 2016, the Madras High Court directed the state government to revise the meter tariffs but the state did not take the necessary action,” he added.

The protesters also demanded the state government to not implement provisions of the new Motor Vehicle Act 2019.