Bajrang Dal row: Karnataka BJP protests by chanting Hanuman Chalisa

The protests come in the wake of a poll promise by the Congress to take action against organisations promoting hatred based on caste or religion, including the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI).

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, May 4, launched an agitation against the Congress’s promise to take legal action against the Bajrang Dal, the youth branch of the right-wing Hindu organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Workers from the BJP and pro-Hindu organisations like the Bajrang Dal as well as Hanuman devotees came together to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in a collective protest. The event took place across the state, with people reciting the prayer at 7 pm.

In its election manifesto the Congress had said, “We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations.”

The BJP, in its defence of Bajrang Dal, claimed that it is a cultural and social organisation that works for the betterment of society. It has also argued that the Bajrang Dal is falsely accused of spreading hatred whereas it is an organisation that promotes patriotism and national unity. The Bajrang Dal and BJP have also branded Congress’s proposed move as an attack on Hindu god Hanuman and his devotees.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje also participated in the Hanuman Chalisa recitation organised at the Ram Mandir in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram. Meanwhile, Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress Karnataka in-charge, sought to dismiss the Hanuman Chalisa recitation as of no consequence. The party also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly invoking Hindu gods during his election rallies in Karnataka.

Read: Bajrang Dal and Lord Hanuman become the latest political row in Karnataka