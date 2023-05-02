Bajrang Dal and Lord Hanuman become the latest political row in Karnataka

A war of words has erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over the latter promising action in its election manifesto against organisations like the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI). The BJP has claimed that it is an attack on the Hindu god Hanuman and his devotees.

The Congress in its manifesto had promised that it will take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. “We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the manifesto said.

Speaking at an election rally in Hospet in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of trying to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali, “When I came here to Hanuman ji’s holy land, at the same time Congress party announced in their election manifesto that they would lodge Bajrangbali in jail. Earlier Lord Sri Ram was locked up and now they have decided to jail people who chant Jai Bajrangbali.”

The Congress has hit back, accusing the Prime Minister of equating Hanuman with Bajrang Dal. “To compare Lord Hanuman as synonymous to any individual or organisation is an insult and the PM is hurting the feelings and sentiments of millions of Bhakta of Hanuman ji,” Congress general secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Hours after the Prime Minister’s statement, several BJP leaders took to Twitter, accusing Congress of being anti-Hindu.

