Azhikode MLA KM Shaji accumulated assets illegally: Vigilance report

The report says that Shaji accumulated assets disproportionate to his income from 2011 to 2020.

news Controversy

A vigilance report in Kerala has said that Azhikode MLA KM Shaji allegedly accumulated wealth illegally. The preliminary report filed after a probe stated that Shaji had accumulated assets disproportionate to his income between 2011 and 2020. The vigilance unit probe against the Azhikode MLA was conducted after a complaint by Adv MR Hareesh. Earlier this week, the Vigilance's findings, in the form of the report, were submitted before a court.

According to reports, there were discrepancies in the expense Shaji had declared in his election nomination paper filed for the 2021 Assembly polls, and the amount he spent over the last nine years.

Shaji's affidavit states that he had spent around Rs 88.5 lakh. However, the Vigilance report said that he had spent Rs 2 crore for the construction of his house and for other travel expenses. The probe report also said that his income had increased by 166% over these years.

Shaji is contesting as a candidate of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) from the Azhikode constituency. He has been sitting MLA of Azhikode since 2011, winning both 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls from the seat.

The petition filed against Shaji questioned how he had properties and houses across different districts of the state.

In September 2020, the Kozhikode Corporation issued a notice to KM Shaji to demolish his residence, on the grounds that the building had violated rules. Corporation officials also observed that the area of the house had exceeded the permitted limits.

In another controversy, MLA Shaji is alleged to have accepted Rs 25 lakh as bribe for allotting a seat for a Plus 2 student at an Azhikode school in Kannur. It was during the time he is alleged to have taken the bribe that a three-storey house was built in Vengeri, Kozhikode, in his wife's name. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating this allegation against the Azhikode legislator.