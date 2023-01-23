Azeem emerges Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 winner, congratulations pour in

Along with the trophy, Azeem also took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs and a Brezza car.

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 concluded on Sunday, January 22, with host Kamal Haasan announcing Azeem as the title winner, while Vikraman and Shivin Ganesan became the first and second runners up respectively. Along with the trophy, the winner Azeem also took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs and a Brezza car.

While Shivin emerged as the second runner-up, the race for the top spot was between Azeem and Vikraman, with Vikraman becoming the first runner-up. This season of Bigg Boss Tamil claimed diversity in their contestant selection with a total of 21 contestants in the house.

Shivin, the second runner-up, is the first trans person on the show to move up to the runner-up position of Bigg Boss. Shivin is also the second trans contestant to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil after Namitha in season 5. Namitha had, however, exited the show soon after the season began.

Last year, when season 6 was still on, Azeem was criticised heavily for his transphobic behaviour towards Shivin. Kamal Haasan reprimanded him during the weekend episode when the star host interacted with the contestants. Following the victory in the grand finale, Azeem took to social media and posted a picture of him with the winner’s trophy. Azeem captioned it saying, “11 nominations, 1 Trophy.” He is one of the contestants who was nominated for eviction several times during the course of the show by his fellow contestants.

Several of his fans poured in congratulatory messages on social media.