Avian influenza in India: Five things to know

So far, cases of avian influenza have been found in seven states in India.

news BIRD FLU

The avian influenza that has been found in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat so far has led to a new health crisis. The Kerala government on Tuesday announced the spread of this disease as a “state disaster”. Thousands of cases have already been declared across the country. In Kerala alone, more than 40,000 birds will be culled due to the outbreak of the disease. The states neighbouring those where cases are found are also on alert. Here are five things to know about this new health crisis:

1. The bird flu is caused by Type A influenza viruses and is highly infectious among poultry birds. Several strains of the virus exist, ranging from mild to lethal for birds. In the past, some strains of the virus have been known to affect humans and even lead to death. However, the current virus going around has not yet been found to be a big health risk for humans.

Read: Bird flu outbreak in Kerala: Officials in neighbouring Karnataka on guard

2. The common symptoms of avian influenza in birds include respiratory problems, diarrhoea, fever, muscle aches and runny nose. If birds are found with these symptoms, veterinarians are to conduct tests to identify the infection. Medical intervention is necessary for those birds that test positive for the bird flu.

3. The strain of virus that is currently affecting birds in India is the H5N8 bird flu. This strain is comparatively less fatal than the H5N1 virus, which is more dangerous and can be transferred to humans. Though the H5N8 virus does not affect humans, measures such as culling of birds are being put in place in the affected states. The H5N8 has been found to be fatal to birds.

Read: Avian influenza: Karnataka issues high alert to districts bordering Kerala

4. Wild aquatic birds such as ducks and geese are natural reservoirs for avian influenza. They may be asymptomatic, but spread the virus through their droppings. While the water birds travel long distances, they may spread the virus through their droppings to terrestrial birds, including poultry.

5. The Union health ministry has advised farmers and those working in close contact with poultry to wear PPEs and take appropriate safety measures. In the past, antiviral drugs like oseltamivir have been known to improve the prospects for affected humans.

Read: Avian influenza in Kerala: Bird culling to begin and other things to know