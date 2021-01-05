Bird flu outbreak in Kerala: Officials in neighbouring Karnataka on guard

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday directed health officers in border districts of the state to remain vigilant in the view of avian flu outbreak in some Indian states like Madhya Pradesh, and neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala. He also said guidelines would be issued to all the districts to take necessary action. "The avian flu was first noticed in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Though no cases (of avian flu) have come to my notice yet, I have told the health officers in the border districts to be alert," Sudhakar told reporters

In neighbouring Kerala, Alappuzha and Kottayam district authorities have already started the procedure to cull thousands of birds, including ducks to check the spread of the virus. The symptoms shown by infected birds with influenza are: tremors, diarrhoea, head-tilts and paralysis. TNM has reported that disease is found to spread rapidly. According to the World Health Organisation, chances of humans being infected with the virus H5N8, that is reported in Kerala, is low, though the chance cannot be totally excluded.

To a query on a few teachers and students contracting coronavirus after the reopening of schools for grade 10 and PU-II year students, the minister said there was no need to panic. ".. I want to say that schools and colleges are functioning properly and children have started coming. People have to cooperate for the academic progress of the students," Sudhakar underlined.

The Health Minister stressed that the government was alert and if at all students and teachers get infected then there is an improved medical system in place in the state.

On the UK returnees, he said 37 of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

Ten among the 37 who returned from the UK were found to be carrying the mutant of coronavirus.

As 75 UK returnees have not yet been traced, the Minister said he would speak to the Home Minister afresh on this issue