Auto drivers in Bengaluru threaten strike over illegal bike taxi services

A union of auto drivers in Bengaluru is protesting app-based bike taxi aggregators for operating illegally, and demand that they be banned by the state government.

A section of auto drivers in Bengaluru have threatened to go on strike from March 20 if the state government does not take action to ban illegal bike taxi services in the city. The Bangalore Auto Driversâ€™ Unionsâ€™ Federation alleged that app-based aggregators are illegally conducting bike taxi businesses using two-wheelers that have white registration boards, rather than yellow ones.

According to The Hindu, the union has been fighting against the illegal bike taxi business for over three years, but the Transport Department has failed to act. The union has announced that drivers will display black flags on their autos while plying, in order to symbolise their protest against the government's inaction.

Bike taxi services have become popular among the younger generation and people who want to travel shorter distances at an affordable price. The auto-rickshaw drivers are concerned that the bike taxis are affecting their business and livelihoods, and that the bike taxi services are operating without the necessary licenses or permits. The union has called for the government to take stringent action against bike taxi services.

