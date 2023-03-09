Bengaluru cops book auto driver after video of him verbally abusing bike taxi driver

The video, which was originally posted on March 5, shows the auto driver breaking the helmet intended for pillion riders and claiming that the Rapido driver was a foreigner.

news Bengaluru news

The Bengaluru traffic police have booked the autorickshaw driver who was seen smashing the helmet of a bike taxi driver and verbally abusing him in a video that went viral. The video, which was posted on March 5, showed the auto driver smashing the Rapido bike taxi driverâ€™s helmet against the road and verbally abusing him, falsely claiming that he was an illegal migrant.

The bike taxi driver had dropped off a woman passenger near the Indiranagar metro station when he was stopped by the autorickshaw driver. The video shows the latter throwing the Rapido driverâ€™s pillion helmet on the road in anger and hurling abuses at him, claiming that he was a foreigner who was freely working as a bike taxi driver and threatening the business of auto rickshaw drivers. He also questioned how the bike taxi driver could provide transport services with a white-board license plate.

Strict action should be taken against this auto driver under the law.

Is there no such thing as law in Bangalore City?@BlrCityPolice @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr @tv9kannada pic.twitter.com/Uaa4Am9OPV â€” freedom of speech B,lore (@freedomlore1) March 5, 2023

In the video, the driver said, "Look at how the illegal Rapido business is happening. This fellow has come from another country and drives around like a king. You should understand how spoiled the auto department has become and how badly the department is getting treated. He, who is from some other country, has dropped a girl despite having a white board."

Police said that the driver hailed from northeast India and strict action will be taken against the autorickshaw driver. The Bangalore Traffic Police said, "Police in Indiranagar are investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken."