Aryan Khan to spend one more night in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail

A senior jail official told PTI that Aryan Khan's release papers did not reach the authorities within the stipulated time.

news Law and order

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, will spend one more night in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison as a senior jail official said his release papers did not reach them within the stipulated time. “We won't give special treatment to anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won't be released today,” the official told PTI. The assertion by the prison official came even as there were indications from Aryan's legal team that a slight postponement till 7 pm was possible.

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail. In the five-page order, the High Court said that Aryan Khan and and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

As per the conditions set by the High Court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. He was earlier denied bail by the special Sessions court in Mumbai that was hearing the case. The National Crime Bureau (NCB) had alleged that Aryan was part of an international drug conspiracy, based on his WhatsApp chats, and that he would tamper with evidence if let out on bail. However, Aryan’s counsel refuted the claim, calling it “inherently absurd”.

