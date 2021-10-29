Bombay HC sets 14 conditions for Aryan Khan's bail

Aryan Khan and his co-accused have been asked not to indulge in activities similar to the cruise party where they were arrested, and not to make any public statements about the case.

news Court

The Bombay High Court has allowed a bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, at a Rs 1 lakh bond, as per the orders issued on Friday, October 29. Justice NW Sambre, who granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Thursday, has asked them to furnish one or more surety and told them not to leave Mumbai or India without the permission of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating officer. In its order, the Bombay High Court has imposed 14 conditions on Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

They have been asked not to indulge in activities similar to the cruise party from which they were arrested and not to make any public statements about the case. They have been asked to attend the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, and also go there as and when called. The court has also directed them not to indulge in influencing witnesses in any manner, attempt to delay the trial and attend court on all dates in the order, which will pave the way for the release of the trio later on Friday.

Justice Sambre had on Thursday evening granted bail to the three youngsters nabbed in the NCB swoop on a cruise ship party on October 2, and the detailed orders were set for Friday. A copy of the five-page operative order was signed by Justice NW Sambre on Friday afternoon. This would help Aryan Khan's advocates to secure his release from the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, where he is lodged, by Friday evening.

Aryan Khan's advocates will now take the certified copy of the High Court order to the special court that is hearing the cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with the requisite documents and sureties. After verification, the special court will issue the release papers which would be handed over to the Arthur Road prison to secure Aryan Khan's release.

Read: No drugs on him but behind bars: The inconsistencies in Aryan case probe