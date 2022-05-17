Arya’s Captain gets release date

Arya is teaming up with director Shakthi Soundar Rajan for the second time after ‘Teddy’.

Following the release of Teddy, Arya has once again teamed up with director Shakthi Soundar Rajan for his next titled Captain. The makers of the film announced on May 17 that the film will be hitting the big screens on September 8 this year. Along with the release date, Arya also revealed that production banner Red Giant Movies has bagged the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Captain. Sharing the news with fans, Arya wrote, “@RedGiantMovies_ has acquired the tamil nadu theatrical rights of #Captain. Thank you so much partner @Udhaystalin for your support always. THEN #BossEngiraBaskaran NOW #Captain. See u all in theatres on September 8th .@ShaktiRajan @immancomposer @ThinkStudiosInd.”

The movie was announced in November last year. Announcing the new project, Arya had tweeted earlier, “Once again teaming up with My Favourite Person, Director and brother @ShaktiRajan for #Captain @immancomposer sir Magic." In another tweet, Arya had said, “Super excited to begin my next with my brother @ShaktiRajan. This is gonna be something special for all of us. Need all ur love and blessings.” The film co-stars actors Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gokul Anand, Simran, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman and Bharath Raj in pivotal roles.

Director Shakthi Soundar Rajan and Arya’s Teddy released on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar in 2021. It starred Arya’s wife, actor Sayyesshaa in the lead role. An animated drama flick that has a teddy bear as a special character, Teddy was the first Tamil movie to use an Indian animation company for designing the special character. Actors Sathish and Sakshi Agarwal were roped in for supporting roles.

Prior to Captain and Teddy, Arya was also seen in films like Enemy and Sarpatta Parambarai. Co-starring Vishal in the lead, Teddy released on November 4, the same day as Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Written and directed by Anand Shankar, the cast of the film also includes actors Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj, among others in important roles.

Sports-drama Sarpatta Parambarai, which was helmed by director Pa Ranjith, released on Amazon Prime Video last year and opened to positive reception from audiences and critics alike.